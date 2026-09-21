Man United release Benjamin Sesko statement as fears over shin issue for 23-year-old grow

Manchester United will not allow Benjamin Sesko to join up with the Slovenia squad for their UEFA Nations League fixtures due to a shin injury.

Sesko, 23, missed the end of last season with pain in his shin, and he was then absent for Man United's entire pre-season, before coming off the bench against Hull City in the team's opening match of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign.

The striker has scored twice in six appearances for the Red Devils this term, but he struggled against Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup last week before missing out altogether against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Sesko had been due to join up with the Slovenia squad for their UEFA Nations League fixtures against Scotland (twice), North Macedonia and Switzerland.

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Man United's Sesko continues to struggle with a shin injury

However, Man United will not allow Sesko to fly to Slovenia to have his shin injury assessed.

Sesko's persistent absence from the Slovenia squad during his time at Man United has allegedly caused strain between the two parties.

"Manchester United can confirm that Benjamin Sesko has withdrawn from the Slovenia squad ahead of the upcoming three-week international break," a club statement said.

"The striker had been called up by head coach Bostjan Cesar for two games against Scotland, plus meetings with North Macedonia and Switzerland, but he will now no longer join the squad.

"Sesko last appeared in our Carabao Cup tie with Brighton & Hove Albion, but was absent from the matchday squad for our most recent encounter with Fulham. Benjamin will undergo tests this week before defining his individual recovery plan."

Man United are hopeful that Sesko will be available for selection against Tottenham Hotspur on October 10, but it is currently unclear whether that will be the case.

“We’re not sure with Ben yet. He felt a bit of pain after the game, we’re assessing him," Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick told reporters.

“At the moment, he definitely wasn’t ready for today, so I haven’t really got any more news to give you at this point. We’ll have to see what that brings.”

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What is Sesko's record for Man United?

Sesko has scored 14 goals and registered one assist in 38 appearances for Man United since making the move to the club from RB Leipzig during last summer's transfer window.

The forward has 12 goals and one assist in 34 Premier League matches for the club.

It would be fair to say that Sesko has struggled to show consistency during his time at Old Trafford, but there have been hints that he could become a star player for the club in the future.