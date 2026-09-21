Spain make major announcement on Luis de la Fuente's future with La Roja

Luis de la Fuente has signed a new long-term contract with Spain.

The 65-year-old has had incredible success since taking charge of La Roja in December 2022, guiding the national team to success at Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup.

Spain have a record of 37 wins, 10 draws and two defeats from their 49 matches under their current head coach, boasting a win rate of 75.5%, and there has been a host of speculation in recent days surrounding a new deal for the Spaniard.

It has now been announced that De la Fuente has signed a new deal until 2032.

"We're talking about the most successful head coach in the history of the national team, and after 14 years with us, this is something Luis de la Fuente deserves, a long-term future at the RFEF," said federation president Rafael Louzan.

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De la Fuente signs new Spain contract until 2032

"We are seeking stability and confidence, for Luis, for his entire staff and for the players.

"Hopefully he can continue beyond 2032, but the least we could do was offer a contract until 2032 to what is probably Spain's most decorated national team coach, with all due respect to great coaches such as Vicente del Bosque and others. I think it is the right thing to do, what Luis deserves."

Reports in Spain have claimed that De la Fuente has secured a significant pay rise.

"There are still many good things that we're going to be able to enjoy," De la Fuente said during an event at the Spanish football federation (RFEF) headquarters.

"We are not satisfied with what we have achieved so far. The best is yet to come.

"I'm especially excited about making it to the 2030 World Cup, but I am also excited about reaching Euro 2032. And because I am very competitive, I'm going to give it everything I've got."

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