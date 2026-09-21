Premier League news: Liverpool vs. Man United among 21 fixtures rescheduled for Sky Sports, TNT Sports

Liverpool's Anfield fixture against Manchester United is among the 21 Premier League matches that have been rescheduled in November.

Andoni Iraola's side currently sit in sixth position in the Premier League table after an unbeaten start to the campaign.

However, along with the other eight teams that are competing in Europe, their schedule will become increasingly hectic from October 10 through to the Christmas and New Year period.

On Monday afternoon, the Premier League confirmed the latest batch of games to be moved for television purposes or because of Champions League, Europa League or Conference League scheduling.

As well as the showdown between Liverpool and Man United that has been rearranged for November 22 with a 4.30pm kickoff, Arsenal against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium has been moved to the same kickoff time a week later on November 29.

Other notable switches are Man United versus Aston Villa to November 8 and Everton against Liverpool at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on November 29 with a midday kickoff.

November's Premier League televised fixtures in full

The next game in the Premier League does not take place until October 10, when Leeds United face Arsenal in the 12.30pm kickoff.