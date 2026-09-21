Liverpool transfer news: Man United 'interested' in £34.3m Portugal international

Liverpool and Manchester United allegedly hold an interest in signing Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao.

The two North-West rivals have reached the international break with differing opinions on how their opening five games in England's top flight have gone.

While Andoni Iraola will be satisfied with an unbeaten start and Liverpool sitting in sixth position in the Premier League table, Man United are down in 12th place with just one win in five matches.

That is despite Michael Carrick's side having the most shots in the division and netting one more goal than Liverpool.

Nevertheless, as per Calciomercato, both clubs are contemplating whether to make a move for a new attacker.

© Iconsport

Could Conceicao join Liverpool or Man United?

The report alleges that Conceicao is no longer viewed as an 'untouchable' member of Luciano Spalletti's squad.

Conceicao has made five starts in Serie A during 2026-27, albeit contributing just one goal and one assist.

However, that is partly down to injuries, and Spalletti will have five wide options once everyone is fit.

As a result, that has led to Juventus being open to offers for the 23-year-old, who they value at €40m (£34.31m).

In total, Conceicao has chipped in with 12 goals and 12 assists from 88 appearances for Juventus.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Would Conceicao improved Liverpool or Man United?

Despite being a 21-cap Portugal international, there is a strong argument that Conceicao would only be viewed as backup at Liverpool or Man United.

There are already an array of quality wide options at both clubs and Conceicao does not possess the kind of record that would push him up the pecking order.

While 14 goals and 17 assists from 128 appearances in Italy's and Portugal's top flights is a respectable return, it is not on the level that Liverpool or Man United would expect.

A deal to either club is only likely to materialise if Juventus lower their valuation.