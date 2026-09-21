PSG news: is Ferran Torres the only summer transfer window bright spot for Paris?

Ferran Torres has continued scoring goals since his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain during the last summer transfer window. The Spaniard has earned his place within Luis Enrique's rotation, but appears to be the only summer signing in that position.

On Sunday evening, PSG won Le Classique at the Velodrome (2-1). Introduced at the hour mark, Ferran Torres broke the deadlock by opening the scoring.

The Spanish forward finished off a header from Desire Doue's cross with real precision. With this latest goal, the former Barcelona man has now scored seven goals in six matches for Paris.

It represents a dream start for Paris' shrewd summer signing. Recruited for £41.5m from Barcelona to make up for Goncalo Ramos' departure to AC Milan, the 26-year-old has already made the Portuguese forgotten.

Ferran Torres is now fully integrated into Luis Enrique's attacking rotation, and even appears capable of challenging the established trio of Doue, Dembele and Kvaratskhelia for a starting spot.

The question remains, however, whether the 2026 World Cup winner is the only bright spot from PSG's summer transfer window. During the last window, the double European champions spent £130m in total, also signing wingers Maghnes Akliouche (£43m) and Mika Godts (£39m), left-back Lucas Digne (£6m), as well as the two young players Khalil Ayari (£1m) and Alessandro Longoni (free transfer).

Lucas Digne, the summer window's only misstep?

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Paris have no particular immediate expectations for the two last-named players, who represent low-cost signings made with the future in mind. The Parisian club, however, is counting on Akliouche, Godts and Digne this season. That is especially true for the 33-year-old left-back, who is currently struggling.

The French international has made just three appearances, with only one start to his name. Digne was notably left out for the visit of Monaco, with Luis Enrique and his staff expecting more from him.

Recruited to serve as Nuno Mendes' understudy, the former Aston Villa defender can currently be considered a misstep from the summer window.

The full-back still has time to try to turn things around, though competition is fierce in Paris. Mika Godts and Maghnes Akliouche are also feeling that pressure in the attacking department. The Belgian has yet to start a single match, settling for supersub status with 144 minutes played across six matches.

The sample size, then, remains fairly small for the 21-year-old, but on his left flank, he has managed to show some promising signs. Against OM, Godts helped energise the attack with his dribbling and delivered a fine through pass to Joao Neves, which could have led to Paris' third goal. It represents an encouraging start for the former Ajax man.

Mika Godts and Maghnes Akliouche: encouraging starts at PSG

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Maghnes Akliouche, meanwhile, has enjoyed considerably more playing time, with eight appearances, including five starts. Luis Enrique has already tested the versatility of the naturally right-sided winger, using him both as a centre-forward and in a number 10 role.

While the France international has struggled to prove decisive (one assist and no goals so far) and does not appear capable of shaking up the pecking order in the way Ferran Torres has, the Spanish coach is a big admirer of his performances.

"He's one of the players who adapts fastest to what we want. He has real quality on the ball, a great ability to defend, and he also makes runs in behind. I'm happy with what I see when he plays, and that's why he plays so much," the former Barcelona manager said in mid-September about the 24-year-old.

So, apart from Lucas Digne, who has disappointed but still has time to turn things around, PSG's summer transfer window cannot be considered a failure. With a recruitment strategy focused on young players with strong potential, only time will tell whether this summer window ultimately proves a success.