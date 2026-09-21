Man United have two reasons to be positive after unconvincing start to new Premier League campaign

Manchester United have only picked up five points from their opening five matches of the 2026-27 campaign, which has left them down in 12th spot in Premier League table.

The Red Devils again struggled in Sunday's clash against Fulham, requiring a late leveller from Matheus Cunha to secure a share of the spoils at Craven Cottage.

It has not been the start that many predicted given the success that Michael Carrick enjoyed at the helm in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign.

There has been a host of criticism surrounding Man United of late, but two interesting statistics have emerged following the game against Fulham.

According to Opta Analyst, Man United have had more touches in the opposition box than any other Premier League team during the 2026-27 campaign (182).

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have seen their opponents have the fewest inside their own penalty area (92) - another positive statistic for the 20-time English champions.

Manchester United have had more touches in the opposition box than any other Premier League team so far this season (182).



They have also seen their opponents have the fewest inside their own penalty area (92). pic.twitter.com/iUr2gUWuVC — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) September 21, 2026

Man United have struggled during the 2026-27 Premier League season

After the clash with Fulham, Carrick said: "Mixed. Disappointed is the first one. We came to win the game, you know, and, for the most part, we did more than enough to win the game, with some of our attacking play.

"Their goalkeeper was Man of the Match. Top, top saves he's made to keep them in the game and we hit the post twice. Then we concede from a deflection and it ends up going in as an own goal. There's a little bit of that at the moment, those moments around our box going against us.

"Everton's goal in the 95th minute, the Manchester City goal that shouldn't be a goal, wasn't a goal. An own goal today. We can't do much about those moments and it's going that way at the moment which it won't always, as we'll keep doing the right things.

“We are not happy about not winning the game but there are things to take from this game, for sure. We don’t need to get carried away, all of a sudden, just because of today’s game.

"I think we can take a lot from today’s game, we need to learn a lot from this first chapter of the season really and we need to be better, that is pretty clear.

"I thought there were some good signs today and the way we finished the game really strongly, that will take us through the season because it is easy not to be like that.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Carrick: 'Difficult to dominate in Premier League'

"It's difficult to control a whole game in the Premier League - wherever you play, whoever you play. Obviously, you have spells and it shows in the results over the last couple of days, the way things are going.

"Football is a difficult game; we played a lot of good football today and in the Premier League, you don’t have it your own way always. To expect total dominance for the whole game, no one really gets that in this league."

Man United will return to Premier League action against Tottenham Hotspur on October 10 before heading to Madrid to tackle Atletico Madrid in the Champions League three days later.