Italy injury news: Federico Dimarco withdraws from squad as uncapped Aston Villa man earns call-up

Italy have announced that Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco has been forced to withdraw from Roberto Mancini’s squad ahead of their UEFA Nations League campaign.

Dimarco was initially selected in a 34-man squad by Mancini, who is preparing for his first national team camp since being re-appointed the Azzurri boss earlier this summer.

Italy are preparing for four Nations League fixtures over a two-week period in September and October, but Dimarco will now miss all four of those matches.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) have confirmed that the 28-year-old wing-back has been forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury.

A statement read: “Following a medical examination at the Federal Technical Centre in Coverciano, Inter defender Federico Dimarco has been ruled out of Italy’s upcoming fixtures after failing to recover from the physical issue he sustained with his club.”

Dimarco will leave Italy’s training camp today (Monday) and head back to Inter where he will receive treatment at club level.

This comes just a day after Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante pulled out of the squad due to "a physical problem", with Como midfielder Samuele Ricci called up as his replacement.

© Imago

Ruggeri one of 11 uncapped players in Mancini’s Italy squad

Mancini has now called up Aston Villa defender Matteo Ruggeri, who has played 16 times at Under-21 level for Italy but is yet to earn his first senior international cap for the Azzurri.

The 24-year-old left-back joined Villa from Atletico Madrid in the summer for a reported £17m, signing a five-year contract.

Ruggeri has since played four times under Unai Emery, including starts in back-to-back victories over Coventry City in the EFL Cup and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Born in San Giovanni Bianco, Ruggeri is expected to initially provide cover for Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori who is considered Mancini’s first-choice left-sided defender at present.

Ruggeri is one of 11 uncapped players in the Italy squad, who watched from home as their country agonisingly missed a third consecutive World Cup this summer.

Italy will begin their Nations League campaign at home to Belgium at Stadio Olimpico on Friday, before travelling to Bursa to take on Turkey next Monday.

The Azzurri will then face 2026 World Cup semi-finalists France in Saint-Denis on October 2, three days before welcoming Turkey to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara for their fourth fixture in League A Group 1.