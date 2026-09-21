Leeds United transfer news: Dominic Calvert-Lewin 'makes decision' on Elland Road future

Dominic Calvert-Lewin allegedly has no plans to entertain a transfer away from Leeds United.

Having been released from Everton in 2025 amid persistent injury issues, it was unclear where the England international would move next.

However, the 29-year-old is now enjoying one of the best periods of his career at Elland Road, notably making 46 appearances across all competitions.

Furthermore, Calvert-Lewin has netted 17 times for Leeds in the Premier League, Daniel Farke's side also now sitting in fifth place in the Premier League table.

As such, the form of the striker will inevitably attract glances from so-called bigger clubs in England's top flight.

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Calvert-Lewin keen to stay at Leeds

According to Football Insider, Calvert-Lewin has every intention of remaining with the Yorkshire giants.

Even if one of the Premier League's biggest clubs express an interest, it appears that an approach would be rejected.

Transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke of the same outlet said: "Calvert-Lewin seems to be very happy with life at Elland Road.

"It was Leeds that gave Calvert-Lewin the chance on a free transfer when he left Everton, and he's really repaid them, he's been outstanding for them in the last 12 months.

"The focus for Calvert-Lewin is just about staying fit, he always showed the potential when he was at Everton but just couldn't stay fit enough.

"It looks like he's overcome those injury problems and is becoming a real problem for Premier League defences again. He's under contract until 2028 and he's enjoying his time at Leeds."

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Could Calvert-Lewin start for England?

Calvert-Lewin's form has been rewarded with a call-up to Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad.

While Harry Kane is expected to start the majority of the upcoming four UEFA Nations League fixtures, the Three Lions captain is unlikely to feature from kickoff in every game.

With Marcus Rashford having withdrawn from the squad on Monday, Calvert-Lewin is the only other traditional number nine.

The last of his 12 caps came against Uruguay in a friendly in March.