Man United transfer news: Red Devils eyeing up 'sensational' January move for 64-goal striker

Manchester United are allegedly considering whether to make an approach for Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy during the winter transfer window.

Michael Carrick's side have recorded the most shots on goal during the first five Premier League matches of 2026-27.

However, the Red Devils only have one win and eight goals to their name, a return which has led to pressure building on Carrick.

The Englishman can claim to be hindered by Benjamin Sesko having not been able to make a top-flight start, the Slovenia international also having to withdraw from international duty.

Backup Joshua Zirkzee is known to be available to leave for the right price, with Matheus Cunha and Marcus Rashford also providing an option down the middle of the attack if required.

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Man United consider Guirassy move?

As per TEAMtalk, Man United have already mentioned the possibility of moving for Guirassy in 2027.

The club's scouting department are said to have started assessing the capabilities of the 30-year-old of someone who is a long-term target.

Guirassy has contributed 64 goals and 17 assists from just 102 appearances for Dortmund, making him on of the most in-form players in Europe since the start of 2024-25.

He also has four goals and two assists from six games this campaign, but Dortmund will be mindful that he has less than two years remaining on his contract.

Although there is no suggestion that Guirassy is considering a move away from the Westfalenstadion, his future will inevitably become a hot topic for debate if he does not pen fresh terms.

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Do Man United need attacking reinforcements?

While comments about Man United's defending and work-rate are justified, criticism of their attacking players is somewhat exaggerated.

If Sesko was able to play more than 76 minutes of Premier League football in 2026-27 the chances are that Carrick's side would have scored more goals.

Should Zirkzee depart Old Trafford, signing a replacement would be imperative, yet Carrick should be targeting a new centre-back and left-back before acquiring another attacker for big money.

Guirassy would also come with little resale value. Given that Man United do not have a huge amount of leeway with the relevant financial regulations, it is difficult to see them spending major money on the Guinea international.