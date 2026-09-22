Man United transfer news: JJ Gabriel has a preference for his future, with Barcelona in pole position?

Set to leave Manchester United, JJ Gabriel is attracting Europe's biggest clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid. His preferred destination for the future has now been revealed.

Touted for many months as Manchester United's future gem, JJ Gabriel is heading towards a departure from the Red Devils. The 15-year-old is shaking up the transfer market, having reportedly requested to leave Manchester United. As a result, Europe's biggest clubs are circling and attempting to lure this wonderkid.

Linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG, the Englishman recently travelled to Barcelona. It is worth noting that JJ Gabriel will turn 16 on October 6, and will then be free to join the European club of his choosing.

PSG, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona in competition

© Imago / Sportimage

Time is running out in this saga, and a resolution should not be far off. Either way, according to information from Sport, the young attacking midfielder has a preference for LaLiga. JJ Gabriel, his family and his agent, Ali Barat, are all in agreement on this point regarding his future.

"The young footballer believes Spanish LaLiga is the ideal environment to fully develop his qualities, and that the two major LaLiga clubs represent an ideal platform to progress and establish himself among the elite in the near future," the Catalan outlet states.

As a result, PSG and Bayern are no longer among the favourites to sign JJ Gabriel.

JJ Gabriel has a preference for Barcelona

© Iconsport / Sergio Ruiz / Pressinphoto

According to the same source, the Manchester United gem's entourage has also admitted that the footballer has a preference for Barcelona.

He has, in fact, already been seen on several occasions on social media wearing a Barcelona shirt. The Blaugrana therefore appear to be in pole position, though they are not entirely confident.

Indeed, according to Sport, Barcelona are aware they hold a clear advantage, should the final decision come down to JJ Gabriel's own feelings, but are also aware that Real Madrid are in a position to offer financial terms superior to those of the other clubs. This could therefore tip the balance the other way.