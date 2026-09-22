Preview: Portugal vs. Wales - prediction, team news, lineups

Defending champions Portugal will be aiming to make a winning start to their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign when they host Wales on Thursday night.

Portugal are the holders of the trophy and indeed the most successful side in the history of the Nations League, having won the competition twice (2019 and 2025).

Match preview

Portugal have entered a new era under the leadership of Jorge Jesus, who took charge of the national side on July 10, with Roberto Martinez departing following the 2026 World Cup.

Selecao das Quinas were knocked out in the last-16 stage of the 2026 World Cup by eventual winners Spain, and the 1-0 loss to La Roja proved to be the national side's first defeat since November 2025.

Portugal won the first-ever Nations League tournament in 2018-19, beating Netherlands 1-0 in the final, before recording a penalty-shootout victory over Spain in the 2024-25 final.

Selecao das Quinas are competing in Group 4 of League A, meaning that they will take on Wales, Denmark and Norway, home and away, in a bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Jesus' side will tackle Norway (A) in their final game of the month, before opening October with fixtures against Denmark (A) and Norway (H).

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Wales, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, losing to Bosnia-Herzegovina in the semi-finals of the playoffs at the end of March.

Craig Bellamy's side have played three times since then, drawing with Northern Ireland and Ghana in friendlies before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Romania last time out.

The Dragons are back in League A of the Nations League, having secured promotion from League B in 2024-25, and their overall record in the competition is 10 wins, five draws and seven defeats from 22 games.

Bellamy's side will take on Denmark (A) on September 27, before facing Norway (H) on October 1 and Denmark (H) on October 4.

Wales have faced Portugal on four previous occasions, recording one win, which came in a friendly back in May 1951; the only previous competitive meeting between the two sides came in the semi-finals of Euro 2016, with Portugal recording a 2-0 victory courtesy of goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani.

Portugal form (all competitions):

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Wales form (all competitions):

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Team News

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New Portugal head coach Jesus named Cristiano Ronaldo in his first squad, and the 41-year-old is set to feature from the first whistle here, bidding to add to his 146 goals for the national side.

Ronaldo's international career looked in severe doubt following Portugal's defeat to Spain in the last-16 stage of the 2026 World Cup, but he remains involved.

There are not expected to be any real surprises in the Portugal XI, with Diogo Costa in line to feature between the sticks, while Vitinha, Joao Neves and Bruno Fernandes are set to operate in midfield.

Wales have been hit with a triple blow ahead of this match, with Harry Wilson, Nathan Broadhead and Karl Darlow pulling out of the squad due to injury problems.

Leicester City's David Cornell, Huddersfield Town's Joe Taylor and Reading's Charlie Savage have been called up as their replacements ahead of the Portugal clash.

Wales are also without the likes of Joe Rodon, Dylan Lawlor, Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies.

Daniel James, David Brooks and Brennan Johnson are all set for starts in the final third of the field, with the former potentially operating through the middle.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, J Neves; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo

Wales possible starting lineup:

Ward; N Williams, Cabango, Norrington-Davies, Dasilva; Ampadu, J James; Brooks, Thomas, Johnson; D James

We say: Portugal 3-1 Wales

Wales are missing a number of important players for this match, and we are finding it incredibly hard to back against Portugal, who have so much quality throughout their side.