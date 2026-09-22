Preview: Liechtenstein vs. Lithuania - prediction, team news, lineups

Liechtenstein and Lithuania will lock horns in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday evening.

Both sides are competing in League D, and due to the removal of League D for the 2028-29 edition of the tournament, all teams will be promoted from League C.

Match preview

Liechtenstein have competed in League D since the Nations League started, and their overall record in the competition is disappointing, winning just two of their 20 games, losing 13 times in the process.

The Blue-Reds have only been victorious in one of their four fixtures in 2026, including defeats to Andorra and Cyprus in their two June friendlies.

Konrad Funfstuck's side will play four times during this international break, but only two of them will be in the Nations League - against Lithuania here and Azerbaijan on October 1.

Liechtenstein's two other fixtures are friendlies, facing Malta on September 27 and Gibraltar on October 5, before returning to Nations League action in November.

The Blue-Reds have tackled Lithuania on six previous occasions and have only managed to win once - a 2-0 success in a European Championship qualifier back in June 2011.

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The last meeting between these two sides came in a 2014 World Cup qualifier back in September 2013, with Lithuania recording a 2-0 victory.

Lithuania competed in the Baltic Cup at the start of June, beating Latvia on penalties in the semi-finals before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Estonia in the final.

Edgaras Jankauskas' side are preparing for back-to-back games against Liechtenstein and Azerbaijan in the Nations League before taking on Andorra in a friendly at the end of September.

Lithuania will then begin October with an away fixture against Azerbaijan.

Trispalves have previously competed in League C of the Nations League, and their overall record in the competition is four wins, three draws and 19 defeats from 26 matches.

Liechtenstein form (all competitions):

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Lithuania form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Liechtenstein will again have Dennis Salanovic in the final third of the field, with the 30-year-old bidding to add to the four goals that he has scored for the national side.

Benjamin Buchel is set to win his 83rd cap between the sticks for Liechtenstein, while Livio Meier will operate in the middle of the home team's defence.

Nicolas Hasler is set to captain the Blue-Reds.

As for Lithuania, no fresh injuries have been reported ahead of Thursday's contest.

Armandas Kucys has scored six times in 19 appearances for the national team, and there is again expected to be a spot in the final third of the field for the 23-year-old.

Meanwhile, Gvidas Gineitis is set to win his 33rd cap in midfield.

Liechtenstein possible starting lineup:

Buchel; Goppel, Meier, Malin, Hofer; Hasler, Sele, Luchinger, Buchel; Salanovic, Saglam

Lithuania possible starting lineup:

Gertmonas; Utkus, Lasickas, Armalas, Lekiatas; Vorobjovas, Dolznikov, Jankauskas, Gineitis; Kucys, Venckus

We say: Liechtenstein 1-2 Lithuania

We are expecting this to be a close match in terms of the scoreline, but Lithuania have enough quality to navigate their way to all three points in their tournament opener.