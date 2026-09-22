Preview: Andorra vs. Malta - prediction, team news, lineups

Andorra and Malta will begin their respective 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaigns with a contest on Thursday night.

Due to the removal of League D for the 2028-29 edition of the tournament, all teams will be promoted from League C.

Match preview

This match will represent Andorra's first competitive game since suffering a 1-0 defeat to Albania in a 2026 World Cup qualification match in November 2025.

Since then, the national side have taken to the field for six friendlies, winning just once, which was a 2-0 success over Liechtenstein at the start of June.

Koldo Alvarez's side lost 3-0 to Kosovo in their last game on June 7, but they will be aiming to record back-to-back wins over Malta and Gibraltar on September 24 and September 27 respectively.

Andorra will also face Lithuania in a friendly at the end of this month, before heading to Malta on October 4 for their third match in Group 1 of League D.

Due to the removal of League D for the 2028-29 edition of the Nations League, all six teams competing in League D in this competition will be automatically promoted to League C.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Malta will enter this match off the back of a win, having beaten Azerbaijan 2-0 at the start of June, with that result following a 2-1 defeat to Slovakia.

The Reds have played four times in 2026, suffering three defeats, but they have won two of their last six, including a standout 1-0 success away to Finland in late 2025.

Emilio De Leo's side will host Liechtenstein in a friendly on September 27 before playing twice more in the Nations League at the start of October, hosting both Gibraltar and Andorra.

Malta have competed in League D since the start of the Nations League, so history will be made when they secure promotion to League C for the next tournament.

The Reds have faced Andorra on six occasions and are unbeaten against them, recording two wins in the process, but their last meeting ended in a goalless draw in November 2024.

Andorra form (all competitions):

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Malta form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Andorra are once again expected to be led by Marc Vales in this match, with the 36-year-old set to captain the national side from the middle of midfield.

Jordi Alaez has scored four times for the national side and is expected to feature in the final third of the field, while there should also be a spot in the side for Alex Martinez.

Malta have welcomed Ryan Camenzuli back into their squad, with the Hamrun Spartans midfielder available again after missing the June internationals through injury.

There is also a notable inclusion in the squad for 16-year-old Hibernians midfielder Jayden Roe, who could possibly make his debut in this contest.

Aleandro Garzia is out through injury, though, while Joseph Mbong is suspended for Malta's opening match of the 2026-27 Nations League.

James Carragher is a notable absentee from the latest Malta squad.

Andorra possible starting lineup:

Alvarez; San Nicolas, Borra, Rubio, Guillen; Vales, Babot, Ferreira; Martinez, Fernandez, Alaez

Malta possible starting lineup:

Bonello; Muscat, Pepe, Shaw, Beerman; Guillaumier, Teuma, Satriano; P Mbong, Zammit, Cardona

We say: Andorra 1-2 Malta

Malta have a strong record against Andorra, and we are backing the Reds to navigate their way to a win in their first match in the 2026-27 tournament.