Liverpool transfer news: "No final decision yet" – Mac Allister unsure of future at Anfield as Real Madrid weigh move

Alexis Mac Allister has opened up on his future, with a long-term stay at Liverpool now looking uncertain. But could Real Madrid capitalise?

A mostly regular starter this season, despite being left on the bench for two of his seven matches, the 27-year-old midfielder admits he does not know what the future holds.

His contract, which runs until June 2028, has raised doubts, both for the player and the club's hierarchy. Not long ago, the Argentine had already sadly revealed that a departure had been possible during the 2026 summer transfer window:

"There was a chance [for me to leave], as everyone knows. The club wasn't in a position to offer me a new contract, which of course makes me very, very sad."

And according to Football Insider, Liverpool are prepared to sacrifice two key players in the transfer market, including their number 10.

Mac Allister wants to "give his best" at Liverpool... before a departure?

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

In an interview relayed on Monday on X by Fabrizio Romano, Alexis Mac Allister acknowledged that a Liverpool departure is possible in the near future, while confirming his primary wish: to remain with the Reds.

"There's no final decision set in stone yet. The reality is I still have two years left on my contract. I'm going to give my best. I have two years left, and a lot can happen in two years, there are plenty of possibilities."

"Personally, I really love being where I am. I hope I'll stay for more years, but if it's limited to two, that's fine too."

2027 could prove to be the year of change for Alexis Mac Allister, who has been linked with Real Madrid in recent months.

Mac Allister, the missing piece at Real Madrid?

© Iconsport / Oscar J. Barroso/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

What if the Merengues decided to move for the Reds star as early as the January transfer window? The Spanish giants' underwhelming start to the season, having been beaten by Atletico Madrid (1-2) at the weekend, paves the way for potential changes come January, with Jose Mourinho eager to add another midfielder.

Alongside Martin Zubimendi, the club's top target, three midfielders appear capable of strengthening the squad this winter, including Alexis Mac Allister.

Real Madrid lack balance in midfield, and a summer signing like Bernardo Silva has failed to solve the Iberian club's issues, particularly given the 63-year-old coach's lack of confidence in him, just three La Liga starts so far.

Turning to a younger, more complete profile, such as Alexis Mac Allister (27) or Martin Zubimendi (27), particularly from a defensive standpoint, could ease the burden on the Special One's Real Madrid side. And if Liverpool continue to refuse to extend their Argentine's contract, his future will almost certainly lie away from the Reds.