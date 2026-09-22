Preview: Saudi Arabia vs. Kuwait - prediction, team news, lineups

Saudi Arabia kicks off their quest for a fourth Gulf Cup against 10-time champions Kuwait in Wednesday’s Group A clash at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

The host nation have not claimed the competition since 2004, a reality that Georgios Donis aims to change over the next fortnight on home turf.

Match preview

When Saudi Arabia last won the Gulf Cup in January 2004, many fans would have found it hard to believe that the Green Falcons would not triumph in the regional competition for nearly two decades.

Yet, the three-time champions have not experienced success in the biennial tournament, finishing as runners-up more times than they have won.

Their seventh second-placed finish occurred in 2019, five years after their sixth, and Donis hopes to guide them at least to the title match for the first time in this decade.

Being the home side enhances their prospects, although historical evidence shows that the Saudis have claimed victory only once in four attempts as hosts.

The nation enter the Gulf Cup on a dismal run of one win in eight in 2026, although this streak includes commendable World Cup draws against former global champions Uruguay and surprise debutants Cape Verde.

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Helio Sousa’s Blue Wave will seek to capitalise on any nerves shown in Jeddah on Wednesday, despite their own form offering little optimism.

Kuwait have managed just one win in their last six matches across all competitions, remaining winless in the latest five, suffering three defeats and recording two draws.

Their inability to keep clean sheets during this ongoing run is a clear concern, with the Blue Wave conceding three goals in losses to Jordan and the UAE, sandwiched between draws of 1-1 and 2-2 against Egypt and Thailand, respectively, followed by a pre-tournament 2-1 loss to Yemen.

Following this poor run, which follows two wins and a draw, Sousa’s men hope to regain their previous form in the regional tournament at the expense of the host nation.

Having secured two victories in the last three meetings between the nations, both happening in 2019, the Blue Wave will aim to replicate their Gulf Cup Group Stage success from that year to end their winless streak.

Saudi Arabia Form (all competitions):

L

W

D

D

L

D

Kuwait Form (all competitions):

W

D

L

L

D

L

Team News

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Abdulelah Al-Amri netted his second international goal for Saudi Arabia during the World Cup, and the defender is among the squad seeking the Green Falcons’ fourth tournament victory.

While their leading forwards struggled to shine at the Mundial in North America, Firas Al-Buraikan and Abdullah Al-Hamdan enter the finals as the sole players to have netted double figures for the host nation.

Musab Al-Juwayr will be absent due to unspecified disciplinary reasons after his earlier selection in Donis’s squad.

For Kuwait, Sousa’s men are at full strength, having welcomed back Yousef Nasser and Mohsen Falah to training following muscle strains.

Nasser has scored four goals in his last three matches ahead of the tournament, establishing himself as the Blue Wave’s key attacker against the host nation.

Saudi Arabia possible starting lineup:

Al-Owais; Al-Harbi, Al-Tambakti, Al-Amri, Boushal; Al-Shamat, Al-Dawsari, Al-Khaibari, Mendash; Kanno, Al-Buraikan

Kuwait possible starting lineup:

Al Rashidi; Al-Awadhi, Al-Hajeri, Sabah, Al-Dhafiri; Al-Dhefiri, Hani, Faleh; Majed, Nasser, Daham

We say: Saudi Arabia 2-0 Kuwait

Though the Green Falcons have faced frustration in this regional competition for two decades, home advantage at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium provides an ideal platform to launch their title bid.

With Donis’s side keen to break their disappointing 2026 form and Kuwait struggling defensively amid a five-match winless run, the host nation should have sufficient quality to secure a straightforward opening victory.