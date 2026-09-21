Liverpool transfer news: Reds keeping 'close eye' on in-form right-back target amid Frimpong struggles

Liverpool have reportedly identified Feyenoord defender Givairo Read as a potential transfer target.

The Reds recruited Jeremie Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement in the summer of 2025.

However, the Dutchman has struggled to consistently produce the level of form he enjoyed at Bayer Leverkusen.

With Conor Bradley injured, Liverpool opted to bring in Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona in the summer, with the Uruguayan able to cover at right back as well as play in his more familiar position as a central defender.

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Liverpool keeping tabs on Feyenoord star

Despite Araujo's arrival, Liverpool still view the right-back position as an area that may need strengthening in 2027.

According to TEAMtalk, the Reds are keeping a close eye on Read after identifying the Feyenoord man as a viable option.

The report suggests that Andoni Iraola's side are weighing up whether to make an approach in the January transfer window.

The Reds could face competition from domestic rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City, who are also monitoring the right-back's performances at Feyenoord.

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Read's impressive start to 2026-27 season

Read was linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer transfer window and was even the subject of a bid from Nottingham Forest.

However, he remained with Peter Bosz's side and has since started the season in fine form, contributing five assists in eight competitive appearances.

The 20-year-old registered three of those in a 7-0 thrashing of PEC Zwolle earlier this month before he provided another assist in the recent 5-0 win over Utrecht.

Those attacking qualities are one of the main factors behind the growing interest in his services, although Feyenoord are in a relatively strong negotiating position with Read under contract until June 2029.

For now, the right-back's potential suitors will keep tabs on his performances, especially in the Champions League, where he will get the chance to test himself against RB Leipzig, Porto, Club Brugge, Real Madrid, Viking and Stuttgart after featuring in the 5-1 defeat to Barcelona on matchday one.