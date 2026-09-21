Haiti vs Trinidad and Tobago - prediction, team news, lineups

An all-Caribbean affair will be one of the feature matches on Thursday at the CONCACAF Nations League as Haiti welcome Trinidad and Tobago to Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Haitians earned a promotion into the top tier of this competition in 2024-25, finishing first in their group, while the Soca Warriors wound up fourth in their League A group, retaining their place by two points over Cuba.

Match preview

Coming off their second-ever World Cup appearance this past summer, Haiti will have higher-than-normal expectations heading into this upcoming Nations League tournament.

It will be up to David Badia to raise the level of this side, who have never won a League A match before, with this upcoming tournament being their third time in the top tier.

The Haitians went a perfect 6-0 in League B the last time out, scoring 29 goals in those six victories, the most of any CONCACAF team in that phase of the competition.

Thursday will be their first competitive game since the World Cup and Badia's first as coach, as he seeks to end their four-match international losing run.

While they have never won a League A outing before, they came away with a point in their only previous Nations League match at this level in Jamaica, drawing the latter 2-2 at Independence Park in 2023.

Les Grenadiers are unbeaten in their last four meetings versus TNT, though they have not beaten them in a competitive game since the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup (2-0).

© Imago / ITAR-TASS

After being the surprise story in the group phase of this tournament in 2023-24, Trinidad and Tobago failed to keep that momentum going the following season.

In 2024-25, they collected a mere five points in their Nations League group phase, though their final triumph over Cuba (3-1) in 2024 ultimately saved them from relegation.

After legendary player Dwight Yorke failed to guide them to the 2026 finals for the second time, the federation and Yorke parted ways in February of this year.

Derek King is back in charge of this team, hoping to stretch their unbeaten run in this competition to four matches on Thursday.

Trinidad are also hoping to end a four-match winless run away from home in League A, conceding a combined 14 times over that stretch.

TNT have not lost a Nations League outing versus a Caribbean country since Curacao beat them 5-3 in October of 2023.

Haiti Form (all competitions):

Trinidad and Tobago Form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

For this upcoming slate of matches, Leverton Pierre was not called up as he recovers from an adductor injury which ruled him out of the 2026 World Cup.

Kenny Quetant of Werder Bremen was their only uncapped player selected for this window, with record goalscorer Frantzdy Pierrot and Wilson Isidor entrusted to score goals, as record goalscorer Duckens Nazon was not selected.

Back in the Trinidad and Tobago squad after missing time with injuries will be Rio Cardines and Molik Khan, while Andrew De Gannes, Luke Phillips and Jahiem Wickham are the three new faces called up for the first time.

Levi Garcia is the highest goalscorer for the national team that was chosen for this window with 12 goals, with veteran Ryan Telfer netting 10 times.

Haiti possible starting lineup:

Pierre; Arcus, Metusala, Experience; Casimir, Bellegarde, Jean Jacques, Providence, Picault; Pierrot, Isidor

Trinidad and Tobago possible starting lineup:

Smith; Henry, J. Garcia, Powder; Cardines, D. Phillips, Frederick, Spicer; Telfer, L. Garcia, Sealy

We say: Haiti 1-1 Trinidad and Tobago

Since this is the first Nations League game for both teams, we expect a cagey affair, as each may be cautious and keen not to fall behind in the race for a quarter-final spot so early on.