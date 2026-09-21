Tottenham news: 'Nobody better' claim revealed as Spurs make Roberto De Zerbi sack decision

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly given 'no consideration' to Roberto De Zerbi's future despite the club's poor start to the season.

After taking over the reins in Spring, De Zerbi guided the club to safety with a return of 11 points from the final seven matches of the season.

De Zerbi was subsequently backed in the summer transfer window as Spurs splashed out over £300m, including the three most expensive additions of Sandro Tonali, Savio and Mateus Fernandes.

However, the summer spending has failed to yield early rewards, with Spurs taking just two points from their opening five league games.

In fact, De Zerbi's charges failed to score until the 86th minute of their fifth Premier League game of the season, as they left it too late to pull off a comeback in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

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Tottenham make De Zerbi sack decision

As a result of their woeful start, Spurs are languishing at the foot of the Premier League table and a point adrift of safety.

The new extended three-week international break offers the clubs the first real opportunity to part ways with managers who have underperformed in the early stages of the season.

However, according to TEAMtalk, Spurs will have no plans to use the international window as an opportunity to change their manager.

The report claims that the club's hierarchy is 'fully behind' their head coach and feels there is "nobody better" to spark an upturn in results.

De Zerbi's bosses are said to share his frustration with the subpar performances that have been produced by the squad, suggesting the club feel that the players are more to blame at this stage than the coach.

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Are Spurs right to stick with De Zerbi?

Having welcomed 10 new signings in the summer, De Zerbi can still claim that it will take time for the squad to gel and adapt to his ideas.

With just five games gone in the season, Spurs are also right in thinking it is too early to hit the panic button, especially as they will want to avoid a repeat of last season's managerial turnover.

That said, the club's hierarchy may take a different view if results and performances do not improve in the next five matches before the November international break.