Mikel Arteta handed fresh injury concern as defender becomes latest Arsenal player to withdraw from international duty

Arsenal defender Marli Salmon has withdrawn from the England Under-18 squad due to injury.

The highly-rated prospect was handed his first senior outing of the season in the 4-2 win over Ipswich Town in the EFL Cup last Tuesday.

The 17-year-old was set to build upon that performance by representing the England Under-18 side for the first time in his career.

Salmon, who has made four appearances for the Under-17s, was named in the squad for upcoming friendlies against Colombia, Egypt and South Korea.

© Imago / APL

Salmon withdraws from England Under-18 squad

However, the Arsenal youngster will have to wait for his Under-18s bow after pulling out of Will Antwi's squad.

Salmon has been forced to withdraw due to injury, although the exact nature of the issue is unknown at this stage.

Antwi has since called up Chelsea defender Gabriel Sambou, who has represented Poland and England at youth level.

As for Salmon, he will work on his recovery at Arsenal, and provided the issue is not serious, he should return to action for the club's Under-21 side in a Premier League 2 fixture against Sunderland on October 10, unless Mikel Arteta includes him in the squad for the Premier League meeting with Leeds on the same day.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arsenal youngster follows Rice in withdrawal decision

The news of Salmon's withdrawal comes on the same day that midfielder Declan Rice pulled out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad.

The reason for Rice's absence is believed to be load management after a busy year that saw him play 55 games for Arsenal last term and seven matches at the World Cup.

The 27-year-old has also started six of Arsenal's eight matches this season, including all five Premier League games.

Meanwhile, defender Piero Hincapie was omitted from Ecuador's squad due to concerns over his fitness.