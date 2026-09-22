Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'keep tabs' on new £20m-rated left-back target ahead of January

Manchester United are continuing to monitor Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell ahead of another attempt to strengthen the position in January.

The 27-year-old is out of contract next summer, making him a potentially attainable option for the Red Devils.

United are expected to prioritise a new left-back after failing to solve the problem during the summer window.

Man Utd monitor Tyrick Mitchell ahead of January transfer window

© Imago / Action Plus

United are set to 'keep tabs' on Mitchell throughout the season, according to recent reports.

The long-serving Palace defender is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs with his contract at Selhurst Park due to expire next summer.

United see his extensive Premier League experience as a major positive and are expected to revisit their options at left-back after failing to bring in competition for Luke Shaw during the summer.

Mitchell has been one of Palace's most consistent performers in recent seasons, playing every league game last term and helping the Eagles win the Conference League.

He also contributed seven goals and assists across all competitions and has now made over 200 Premier League appearances for his boyhood club.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also reportedly monitoring the defender, meaning Palace face a battle to either retain him or secure a worthwhile fee before his contract expires.

A new left-back is desperately needed at Old Trafford

© Iconsport / SPI

United's need for another left-back has only intensified since the summer window closed.

Shaw's injury problems and inconsistencies continue to make him difficult to rely on, while Dorgu has struggled to establish himself as a convincing option in the position.

That leaves Carrick with an obvious weakness that United identified before the season began but ultimately failed to address.

Mitchell could therefore be an appealing solution - he already knows the Premier League, has considerable experience and, with his contract situation, could potentially be available for a relatively modest fee in January.

The £20m-rated defender would not necessarily represent the marquee signing United initially wanted, but Mitchell could provide the reliability and competition the position currently lacks.