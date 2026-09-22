Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola told to launch surprise January move for "one-man wrecking ball"

Liverpool have been told to consider a January move for Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey as they assess their attacking options.

The Dutch forward has impressed with his physical approach since moving to the Stadium of Light, earning praise from journalist Darren Lewis.

And with Liverpool dealing with injury concerns up front, Brobbey has been suggested as a potential option for the Reds.

Liverpool told to sign Brian Brobbey in January

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Speaking on talkSPORT, Lewis believes Liverpool could benefit from Brobbey's physical presence, describing the 24-year-old as a “one-man wrecking ball” after watching him for the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup.

After a stunning hat-trick against Manchester City at the weekend, the striker has now scored ten goals in 38 appearances for Sunderland since joining from Ajax for £17m, while his game offers considerably more than goals.

Brobbey's strength allows him to bully centre-backs, hold up the ball and bring teammates into play, with Lewis highlighting his ability to latch onto defenders and “intimidate and frighten the life out of them”.

That profile could make him an intriguing option for Liverpool, particularly given the physical demands placed on their forwards.

Should Andoni Iraola look to bring Brian Brobbey to Anfield?

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Given Alexander Isak's injury struggles and Hugo Ekitike still working his way back to full fitness, it would not be a bad idea for Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola to consider another striker in January.

Brobbey would offer something different, too, with his strength and ability to play as a target man giving Liverpool another route to goal.

However, it should not be their priority.

Right-back and central midfield remain arguably more pressing areas for the Reds, with Liverpool recently linked with Feyenoord's Givairo Read as competition for Jeremie Frimpong at right-back.

Brobbey could therefore be worth considering, but Liverpool have bigger holes to fill.