Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'keeping close eye' on £26m Lamine Camara alternative ahead of January

Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring Feyenoord midfielder Gjivai Zechiel ahead of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has made an impressive start to the 2026-27 campaign after returning from loan spells with Sparta Rotterdam and Utrecht.

His energy, ball progression and attacking output have now attracted interest from Premier League clubs, with Chelsea potentially considering him as an alternative midfield target.

Chelsea among the teams monitoring Gjivai Zechiel

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Reports suggest that Chelsea are 'keeping a close eye' on Zechiel, with Premier League champions Arsenal also in the mix, though Feyenoord are reluctant to lose him on the cheap.

Lille tested that stance during the summer with several approaches, eventually making a €17m (£14.5m) offer including bonuses, but Feyenoord rejected it.

Zechiel has since become increasingly important in Rotterdam, starting all seven Eredivisie matches and registering five goals and four assists

His nine direct goal contributions highlight the attacking side of his game, while his technical ability and mobility fit the profile of midfielder that both Chelsea and Arsenal regularly target.

A €30m (£26m) valuation has reportedly been suggested, which would represent a significant increase on Lille's rejected offer.

Will Chelsea revisit a move for Lamine Camara?

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Chelsea could have to consider alternatives after coming close to signing Lamine Camara during the summer, with Liverpool now also interested in the AS Monaco midfielder.

The Blues pushed hard for Camara and were reportedly on the verge of completing a deal before it ultimately collapsed on deadline day.

With the Reds now circling, Chelsea's interest in Zechiel could make even more sense as they look for another option in midfield.

At £26m, he would potentially represent a cheaper alternative to Camara while also offering considerable room for development.

However, Feyenoord's firm valuation means Chelsea would still have to make a sizeable investment to prise him away in January.