Man City news: 'He's a genius, reminds me of David Silva' – Joe Hart heaps praise on Citizens midfielder

Former City goalkeeper impressed by calmness and intelligence shown by Rayan Cherki in goal scored against Sunderland

Rayan Cherki was once again praised for his technique and intelligence. In Manchester City's 5-3 win over Sunderland on Sunday, in the Premier League's fifth round, the Frenchman scored the team's second goal and received special praise from Joe Hart, the club's former goalkeeper and current Match of the Day pundit.

For Hart, the moment was more than just a good finish. The former goalkeeper compared the way Cherki carried the move to something he used to see in David Silva, one of the greatest players in Manchester City's recent history.

"He's a genius, such a clever player!" Hart said while analysing the goal. To explain what had caught his attention, the former goalkeeper turned directly to the club's old number 21.

Cherki compared to David Silva by Joe Hart

Rayan Cherki puts Manchester City back in front! ? pic.twitter.com/PP4MAV9kw3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 20, 2026

Speaking on the BBC programme, the goalkeeper took his praise for the number 10 a step further with a direct comparison. For him, the Frenchman shares similar qualities with David Silva, his former teammate at the club.

"The only person I can think of when it comes to that, that I couldn't work out, was David Silva; everything seemed to slow down! He wasn't strong, he wasn't explosive, but when those moments came, he just seemed able to manipulate the players around him."

The comparison relates to one specific trait of Cherki's game: his ability not to get swept up in the speed of the play. Rather than rushing at all costs, the Frenchman appears to wait for opponents to react before deciding what to do with the ball.

"That's a moment of absolute genius amid all the chaos, he stays calm, so clever, sets everything up, a brilliant goal! This guy is an absolute artist and I love watching him," he said.

Cherki's goal came in the 29th minute of the first half, with Manchester City already ahead through Enzo Fernandez and Sunderland having responded through Brian Brobbey. The Frenchman received the ball following a recovery in the attacking third and had time to set himself before finishing low, finding the corner past Robin Roefs.

The midfielder has now started four of the opening five matches and scored his first goal of the season against Sunderland. The Frenchman has been used by Maresca in a more central role, close to Erling Haaland, and represents one of the technical options to boost the team's creativity.

The performance against Sunderland, however, also showed that City have not yet found the same defensive balance.

Despite scoring five goals, the team conceded three to a newly promoted side and allowed Brobbey to keep the visitors in the contest until the closing minutes. Maresca himself admitted he would have preferred a 1-0 win over such an open match.

The 'artist' catching Joe Hart's eye

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

It is in matches of this kind that the trait highlighted by Hart could prove particularly valuable for Cherki. The Frenchman does not rely solely on speed or physical strength to create advantages. His main weapon is his ability to receive the ball, read the movement of opponents and decide at the very last moment.

The comparison with David Silva is not necessarily about the two players' overall style, but rather the way both manage to make the game appear to slow down when they have the ball at their feet.

Silva was one of Manchester City's key technical points of reference throughout the 2010s, renowned for his ability to operate in tight spaces, escape pressure and find solutions.

Signed to add creativity to the attacking department, Cherki arrived in English football after standing out at Lyon for his dribbling, passing and ability to create in confined spaces. At 23, he remains in the process of establishing himself in the Premier League, but has already carved out an important role early in the season.

After five rounds, City boast the only 100 per cent record in the competition. Cherki has clocked up 306 minutes in the league, while Haaland and Semenyo have started all five matches and played every minute.

The goal against Sunderland represents just one moment within a season that is still only just getting under way. But for Joe Hart, Cherki possesses something that does not always show up easily in the statistics: the ability to control chaos.