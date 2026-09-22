Preview: Norway vs. Denmark - prediction, team news, lineups

Norway will host Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday evening.

The two teams are competing in Group 4 of League A in the 2026-27 tournament alongside the holders of the trophy Portugal and Craig Bellamy's Wales.

Match preview

This fixture will represent Norway's first match since suffering a 2-1 defeat to England in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

Stale Solbakken's side overcame Ivory Coast and Brazil in the first two knockout rounds of the summer tournament before narrowly losing to England, and their attention has now switched to the Nations League, with Denmark their opponents on Thursday evening.

Norway will play four times during this extended international break, tackling Portugal at home on September 27 before taking on Wales (A) and Portugal (A) at the start of October.

The national team are competing in League A of the Nations League for the first time, having secured promotion from League B in 2024-25.

Norway have a strong record in the Nations League, having won 14 of their previous 24 matches in the tournament, losing just six times, and they are certainly a team to watch in this tournament.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Denmark failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, which was a surprise given the quality in their squad, but their attention will now have switched to the Nations League.

The Red and Whites have been present in League A in each of the last three editions of the tournament, reaching the quarter-finals in 2024-25.

Brian Riemer's side were last in action at the start of June, playing two friendlies, drawing 0-0 with DR Congo before recording a 2-1 victory over Ukraine.

Denmark will also play four times during this international break, taking on Wales (H) in their final game of September, before tackling Portugal (H) and Wales (A) at the start of October.

These two countries have locked horns on 86 occasions, and it is Denmark that comfortably lead the overall head-to-head record 52 wins to Norway's 22, while there have also been 12 draws.

Norway form (all competitions):

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Denmark form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Norway will be without the services of Alexander Sorloth through injury, but the likes of Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Sander Berge are available for selection.

Odegaard and Haaland have both been in excellent form for Arsenal and Manchester City respectively at the start of the new campaign, and the pair are both set to start.

Haaland has a staggering record of 62 goals in 55 caps for the national side.

Oscar Bobb and Antonio Nusa could also potentially earn spots in the final third of the field.

As for Denmark, Andreas Christensen's return to fitness is a major positive given his quality and experience; the Barcelona defender is set to be a notable starter here.

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu is in line for a spot down the left, while Rasmus Hojlund is likely to be given the nod in the final third of the field.

Kasper Schmeichel's retirement means that a battle is currently occurring to be Denmark's new number one goalkeeper moving forward, and West Ham United's Mads Hermansen could be given the nod here.

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Ostigard, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Nusa

Denmark possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Bah, Andersen, Christensen, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Froholdt; Isaken, Hojlund, Dorgu

We say: Norway 2-1 Denmark

This is a really interesting match, and we are expecting it to be close on Thursday in terms of the scoreline. However, Norway's quality in the final third of the field should be enough for them to secure all three points.