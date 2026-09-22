Portugal lineup vs. Wales: Predicted XI for Jorge Jesus' side including Cristiano Ronaldo decision

Portugal are once again expected to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the tip of their attack for Thursday's UEFA Nations League contest with Wales.

The 41-year-old's international career looked to be in severe doubt following the 2026 World Cup, which ended in the round of 16 for Portugal, who were beaten by eventual winners Spain.

Ronaldo has only scored three times for Al-Nassr this season, but he has done enough to earn a spot in the squad, with Jesus insisting that the veteran deserves to still be involved.

The superstar will be bidding to add to the incredible 146 goals that he has scored for Portugal.

Elsewhere, Vitinha and Joao Neves are again set to be joined in midfield by Bruno Fernandes, while Pedro Neto and Joao Felix could be given the nod in the wide areas.

Joao Cancelo and Nuno Mendes are likely to operate as the full-backs, while there could be a spot in the middle of the defence for Renato Veiga.

Goncalo Ramos, Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva could all be involved off the bench on Thursday.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, J Neves; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo