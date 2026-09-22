Mikel Arteta agrees new Arsenal contract including 'sharp pay increase'

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has reportedly come to an agreement with the Gunners over a new and improved contract.

The Spaniard's existing deal is due to expire at the end of the season, but there has not been any genuine concern surrounding his future given his success at the helm.

The 44-year-old guided Arsenal to last season's Premier League title and also the Champions League final, with the Gunners losing on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

When asked about his future last week, Arteta said: "They [the fans] don't have to worry about any of that because I want to be here. I'm extremely happy and I feel very grateful to work with the people I work with."

According to BBC Sport, Arteta has now agreed an improved new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

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Arteta 'agrees' new contract at Arsenal

The report has not disclosed the length of the new deal, but it is understood that the fresh contract will run until at least the summer of 2029.

Meanwhile, Arteta has allegedly received a 'sharp pay increase' from his current salary, which stands at £10m per year and also includes an additional £5m in bonuses.

Arteta took charge of the Gunners in December 2019, and he boasts a record of 220 wins, 67 draws and 74 defeats from his 361 matches at the helm, giving him a win rate of just shy of 61%.

The Spaniard has guided the North London club to five trophies, including last season's Premier League title and the FA Cup in 2019-20.

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Arteta guided Arsenal to last season's Premier League title

It has also been a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign for the Gunners, winning seven of their eight matches across four separate competitions.

However, Arsenal entered the September/October international break off the back of a staggering 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex.

Arteta's side will be aiming to return to winning ways when they host Leeds United in the Premier League on October 10, before welcoming Lille in the Champions League three days later.