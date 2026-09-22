Granit Xhaka latest: Swiss chiefs respond to “mistake” as criminal investigation begins against Sunderland star

Granit Xhaka is under investigation by Swiss prosecutors after admitting to forging a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

The 33-year-old Sunderland midfielder is said to have obtained the certificate in 2022, during his time as an Arsenal player, when it was a requirement in Switzerland for some travel abroad.

The Lucerne Public Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that the investigation is underway and Xhaka will face questioning by the authorities to determine whether any criminal behaviour took place.

Xhaka has since withdrawn from Murat Yakin's Switzerland squad ahead of the international break and has taken to social media to apologise for the “mistake” he has made.

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Xhaka: “It was a mistake. I am sorry”

“Over the last few days, there has been a great deal of media coverage regarding a matter from my past. I would like to comment on this personally,” Xhaka wrote on Instagram.

“At the time, I was personally very unsettled and had serious reservations about the Covid-19 vaccination. I felt a deep mistrust of the vaccine and was overcome by fears and uncertainty.

“In this state of emotional turmoil, I obtained a vaccination certificate instead of seeking answers to my unresolved questions through the proper channels.

“Today, I can clearly see that this was not the right course of action. It was a mistake. I am sorry.

“I take full responsibility for this decision, am prepared to address the matter fully and will cooperate fully with the relevant authorities.”

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Xhaka out of Switzerland squad as criminal investigation begins

A statement from Peter Knabel, the president of the Swiss FA (SFV), read: “Granit Xhaka informed us about the situation [on Sunday] night and told us that he will address it publicly and take responsibility.

“We welcome Granit taking this step and facing the consequences. At the same time, we jointly concluded that it is in the team’s best interest to complete this training camp without him.

“Our priority now is to calm the situation and focus entirely on the team and the upcoming challenges in the UEFA Nations League.”

Xhaka, capped a record 152 times by Switzerland, will therefore sit out the Nations League fixtures against North Macedonia, Scotland and Slovenia during this two-week international break.

Pierluigi Tami, the director of the Swiss national team, has since shared his thoughts on Xhaka’s situation, insisting that “his case should not be a priority”.

He told reporters: "I'm glad Granit reacted and took responsibility. We can all make mistakes. The most important thing afterwards is to admit them. I really appreciate his reaction.

“It's important for the team, as we start an important period after the World Cup. His case should not be a priority. So for the moment this has been decided. Vaccination was never mandatory for us, only a recommendation.”

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Xhaka at risk of severe punishment if guilty of criminal offence

It is expected that Xhaka will be questioned in early October, but it remains unclear what punishments the midfielder could face if he is found guilty of a criminal offence.

Document forgery in Switzerland carries severe penalties, including substantial fines or up to five years in prison, though it is understood that any form of custodial sentence for Xhaka is considered highly unlikely.

In 2023, Switzerland men's ice hockey coach Patrick Fischer was found guilty of using a fake COVID-19 certificate to work at the 2022 Winter Olympics ‌in Beijing.

Fischer was fined 38,000 Swiss francs by a criminal court and then sacked from his coaching role in April of this year, before receiving a four-year ban by the International Ice Hockey Federation.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris declined to comment on Xhaka’s situation after the midfielder played in the Black Cats’ 5-3 defeat at Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

“It’s not my area to speak about those problems or situations," Le Bris told reporters. "My area is football. About football, he is really good."

Xhaka joined Sunderland in 2025 from Bayer Leverkusen, while he captained Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup where they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by eventual runners-up Argentina.