Arsenal transfer news: 12 clubs competing to sign Max Dowman on loan, with Premier League side among suitors

Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman could leave the club on loan during the upcoming January transfer window. An opportunity that is already attracting plenty of interest from other clubs.

At just 16, Max Dowman is Arsenal's latest gem to emerge from the academy. Capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or right winger, the young Englishman made a handful of first-team appearances last season. Not used by Mikel Arteta in the opening matches, he has featured in the Gunners' last two fixtures.

Dowman particularly stood out in the EFL Cup, making his first start of the season and scoring twice against Ipswich Town (2-4). The England Under-19 international then followed that up this weekend with nine minutes played against Brighton (3-0) in the Premier League.

Despite this recent playing time, Mikel Arteta has not ruled out a departure for his 16-year-old gem this winter.

Mikel Arteta does not rule out a Dowman loan exit this winter

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"We'll assess every six months where we are and what's the best thing for him, and then we'll make the right decision," the Spanish manager explained.

A loan departure therefore remains possible for Max Dowman, given his opportunities will be limited this season due to fierce competition in Arsenal's attacking department.

This revelation has, in any case, already attracted plenty of interested parties. Indeed, according to TEAMtalk, twelve clubs have already made contact with Arsenal to express their interest in taking the Chelmsford-born player for the second half of the season.

Interested clubs are mainly English, ranging from the Premier League down to League One (England's third tier).

Numerous English clubs interested, including promoted side Coventry

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According to the same source, Coventry, promoted to the top flight this season, have made enquiries about Max Dowman. The same applies to ambitious Championship clubs such as Burnley, Norwich City and Wolverhampton. It is also worth noting that Luton Town, a third-tier English club, are also in the running.

Manager Jack Wilshere had already attempted to secure a loan move for Max Dowman during the last summer transfer window.

Abroad, and specifically in Scotland, both Celtic and Rangers are also reportedly keen to attract the Gunners' gem. It is worth noting that Arsenal's priority in this matter will be the teenager's development, and in particular his playing time.