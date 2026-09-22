Chelsea transfer news: Estevao Willian speaks out on lack of minutes under Xabi Alonso

Chelsea winger Estevao Willian says that he is focused on 'what he can control' in his bid to impress Xabi Alonso.

The arrival of Morgan Rogers has led to the Brazil international struggling for minutes in the Premier League this season.

Just 23 minutes have been accumulated across five top-flight fixtures, Estevao having to make do with two starts in the EFL Cup.

Speaking to Sports Mole earlier this month, South American football expert Tim Vickery claimed that there was "genuine concern" within the 19-year-old's camp over his future.

However, at a press conference while on international duty with Brazil, Estevao did not hint that frustration was starting to boil over.

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Estevao speaks on Chelsea future

The playmaker told reporters: "I think every coach has their own way of playing.

"Of course, we work every day, I give my best every day, and that's what I do. We have quality players at Chelsea, so what I do is focus on what I can control.

"I try to give my best in training. When I get an opportunity, I try to give my best; it goes day after day. I try to seize every opportunity I have, I try to control everything I can, and I leave it in God's hands, and I trust myself a lot, too."

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Should Estevao expect more Chelsea game time?

With Chelsea having failed to score for the first time under Alonso in a 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Friday, Alonso will be more open-minded to using Estevao.

The Spaniard's biggest priority is to improve a backline that possesses the worst defensive record in the Premier League.

A switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation would theoretically increase Estevao's chances of more starts, but Alonso will want to see if things improve with a 3-4-2-1 when players such as Marco Palestra and Moises Caicedo are fit.

Therefore, Estevao may have to remain patient for the time being, and be content with opportunities that should come with his country over the next two weeks.