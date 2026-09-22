Aston Villa transfer news: Twelve positives, six negatives as 18 loan players assessed

With Aston Villa having endured another slow start to a season, Unai Emery will be relieved to have reached the international break.

Despite Saturday's 3-2 victory at Tottenham Hotspur, Villa sit in 16th position in the Premier League table.

Emery had to oversee a wide array of changes to his Villa squad, some of them that were out of his control, but the general consensus is that any player without a future at Villa Park were either sold or loaned out.

Furthermore, Villa also moved to facilitate a large number of loan exits for many of their academy players, potentially with a view of selling homegrown talent for a profit on their accounts at a later date.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the 18 players who were loaned out by Villa before the end of the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa making use of foreign loans

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Of all the players that have been loaned out, Andres Garcia is the one making the most of a fresh opportunity, with the right-sided player already making eight appearances for Getafe.

One goal and one assist have come from 542 minutes. By comparison, the 23-year-old only featured for 615 minutes across his first one-and-a-half seasons at Villa.

Goalkeeper Oliwier Zych has made seven starts for Vitoria de Guimaraes, keeping two clean sheets and conceding just eight goals in Portugal's top flight.

Right-back Triston Rowe has made three substitute outings for Belgian side Royal Charleroi, featuring in two wins and continuing his progressing having been a regular for Annecy, the French club that Villa's owners have a minority share in.

Staying with Annecy, winger Kadan Young has scored once in five starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1, while fellow attacker Zepiqueno Redmond has failed to contribute a goal or assist in 250 minutes across six matches.

Meanwhile, Kosta Nedeljkovic had played four times for Rangers before suffering a foot injury.

Mixed bag of Aston Villa loans in Premier League, Championship

© Iconsport / PA Images

Villa allowed Evann Guessand to return to Crystal Palace for a second loan stint, the hope being that it will ultimately lead to a permanent transfer.

However, the versatile Ivorian attacker has made just two substitute appearances, not featured in September and was left out of the club's Europa League squad.

Goalkeeper Joe Gauci has made two appearances for Championship club Lincoln City, albeit both outings coming in the EFL Cup.

However, winger Samuel Iling-Junior appears to have found a suitable temporary home at Bolton Wanderers, making five starts and three substitute outings with an assist for the winner in a 4-3 victory at Norwich City on Sunday.

Aston Villa academy players enhancing reputations with EFL loans

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Josh Feeney has made five starts for Peterborough United, four of them coming in League One, but the centre-back will soon be playing under a new manager after the sacking of Luke Williams.

Tommi O'Reilly has racked up three starts and one substitute outing for Doncaster Rovers, while Luka Lynch provided an assist against Leicester City in one of his two substitute appearances for Oxford United.

Bradley Burrowes did the same for Wigan Athletic versus MK Dons and has accumulated 106 minutes across three outings from the bench in total, and Ben Broggio has one start and three substitute appearances for Stevenage.

Kane Taylor is the standout Villa player in League Two, making six starts and one substitute outing for Rochdale.

Aidan Borland has quickly made one start and one substitute outing for Accrington Stanley, racking up 131 minutes across those games.

However, goalkeeper Sam Proctor is yet to represent Shrewsbury Town, while full-back Lino Sousa has only made two brief substitute appearances for the same club.