“Very good transfer” predicted for Brighton, Aston Villa-linked wonderkid with 'frontrunners' revealed

Premier League duo Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa are both interested in signing South American wonderkid Mauro Coronel, according to a report.

The 18-year-old centre-back has established himself as one of the brightest prospects from his native Paraguay after becoming a regular starter for Primera Division outfit Club Nacional.

Coronel made his senior debut in June 2025, but he has since played 16 times in Paraguay’s top division in 2026, helping Club Nacional keep eight clean sheets.

The 6ft 2in defender is due to see his current contract expire at the end of December, leaving Club Nacional in danger of losing the talented youngster for free.

Coronel’s aerial dominance, composure on the ball and defensive contributions are understood to have impressed scouts from several English clubs, while he has also gained international experience at Under-17 and Under-20 level for Paraguay.

© Imago / Naushad

Brighton, Villa among contenders to sign Paraguay ace Coronel

Coronel’s agent, Renato Bittar, recently confirmed that European clubs have been keeping tabs on his client for some time, telling reporters: “There are teams that have been watching him for a long while.

“When the moment is right he will have a very good transfer, but we are taking things calmly. He is playing every week as a starter at 18 – that continuity is crucial for his development.”

According to TEAMtalk, Brighton are 'among the frontrunners' for Coronel, with the Seagulls’ reputation for identifying and developing young talent making them a ‘natural fit’ for the defender.

Fabian Hurzeler's side are said to be among several Premier League clubs tracking his progress, though, with Aston Villa keeping a close eye on the youngster as they weigh up a move.

It is claimed that Villa’s recruitment team have assessed options to strengthen Unai Emery’s defensive ranks, and the Coronel is one player identified as a long-term first-team prospect.

As thing stand, Coronel is increasingly likely to move clubs towards the end of the year once his current campaign with Club Nacional concludes.

Both Brighton and Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in 17-year-old Sturm Graz midfielder Luca Weinhandl, though they are believed to be facing competition from Premier League champions Arsenal for his signature.