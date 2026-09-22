Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool captain explains key reason behind “massive decision” on Netherlands future

Virgil van Dijk is looking forward to the start of a new chapter with the Netherlands after being reassured by new head coach Xavi to continue playing for the national team.

The Liverpool captain turned 35 in early July, just over a week after the Oranje were knocked out on penalties by Morocco in the last-32 of the 2026 World Cup.

Ronald Koeman’s resignation soon followed and the Netherlands have since turned to Barcelona legend Xavi, who has been appointed the national team’s first foreign coach since 1978.

Van Dijk has spent the last 11 years as a Dutch international and is just four caps away from making 100 appearances for his country – Memphis Depay (112) is the only active player with more caps.

The towering central defender had considered ending his international career, but he has been persuaded by Xavi to remain part of a new era for the Oranje over the next two years.

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Van Dijk ‘feels the confidence’ to continue international career under Xavi

Explaining his decision to continue with the Netherlands, Van Dijk told reporters: "Obviously it was a massive decision.

"I had to feel the confidence and the combination of respect and joy and everything I wanted. That was from the first second the case, so the conversation didn't need to be that long.

“But it was very good, so I am really looking forward to meeting up for the important four games. Let's make the next two years at least an amazing time."

Van Dijk has been named in Xavi’s 26-man squad and will remain as Netherlands captain, a role he has held since 2018.

Xavi will make his international management debut when the Netherlands lock horns with Jurgen Klopp’s Germany in a blockbuster opening fixture in League A Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.

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How will Van Dijk’s international future impact Liverpool career?

For now, Van Dijk has committed his future to the Netherlands through to Euro 2028, which means that the defender will continue to represent his country until at least the age of 37.

Fans is some quarters would have hoped to see Van Dijk end his international career and focus solely on Liverpool, but he is now set to play more games in a demanding football calendar and could be at greater risk of injury/fitness issues.

Van Dijk will soon have a decision to make over his future at Anfield, as he has now entered the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract.

He is currently Liverpool’s highest-paid player, following the exit of Mohamed Salah in the summer, and remains an important first-team figure for new head coach Andoni Iraola.

Van Dijk has formed a centre-back partnership with “very promising” 21-year-old Jeremy Jacquet, with the pair playing a key role in Liverpool keeping three successive Premier League sheets heading into the international break.