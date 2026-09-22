Real Madrid transfer news: January option 'opens up' for Eduardo Camavinga after summer speculation

Galatasaray are reportedly considering making a move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during the January transfer window.

Camavinga's future was the subject of much speculation over the summer, with Manchester United one of a number of clubs linked with the France international.

The 23-year-old remained with Real Madrid past the deadline, though, and he has featured on six occasions for Los Blancos during the 2026-27 campaign.

Camavinga has only started twice in La Liga, and he featured as a second-half substitute in the team's 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby on Sunday afternoon.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Galatasaray 'weighing up' loan move for Camavinga

There remains speculation surrounding his future, and according to Fanatik, Galatasaray are considering making a move during the January transfer window.

The report claims that Galatasaray could make an attempt to loan Camavinga for the second half of the season, with a move then potentially becoming permanent next summer.

Real Madrid are still believed to be open to selling Camavinga, but the player remains determined to stay with the capital giants on a long-term basis.

Galatasaray are thought to have failed with a €50m (£43m) offer for Camavinga over the summer.

The midfielder made the move to Bernabeu from Rennes in the summer of 2021, and he has represented Los Blancos on 229 occasions, scoring six goals and registering 11 assists.

© Imago

Camavinga future: Will Real Madrid let him leave?

It is incredibly difficult to imagine Real Madrid being willing to loan out Camavinga in January.

A permanent sale in the winter market cannot be ruled out, but it is unlikely that the type of money required will be put up by any team at the start of 2027.

As a result, it does appear likely that Camavinga will finish the season at Real Madrid, with his future again set to be under the microscope during next summer's transfer window.