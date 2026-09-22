Man United's Benjamin Sesko posts message after latest Slovenia absence

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko has posted a message on Instagram after being forced to pull out of the Slovenia squad for their September and October internationals.

Sesko, 23, missed the end of the 2026-27 campaign with pain in his shin, and he was then absent for Man United's entire pre-season due to the issue.

The striker has scored twice in six appearances for the Red Devils this season, but he was absent against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, having complained of more pain in his shin.

Sesko had been due to join up with the Slovenia squad for their UEFA Nations League fixtures against Scotland (twice), North Macedonia and Switzerland.

The striker's persistent absence from the Slovenia squad during his time at Man United has allegedly caused strain between the two parties.

© Imago

Man United, Slovenia striker Sesko is again sidelined with a shin injury

Sesko has not played for Slovenia since October 2025, missing each of the team's last six matches through injury, including their March and June internationals earlier this year.

"I am very sorry that I will have to miss the national team's upcoming matches. I have always played for Slovenia - and always will - with heart and pride," Sesko wrote on Instagram.

"Right now, the most important thing is to focus fully on my recovery. I am already working on getting back on the pitch as soon as possible to help both the national team and my club once again.

"I believe in our guys, and I am convinced that this time, too, they will display the team spirit that has always defined us. I can't wait to wear the national team jersey again; until then, I will be Slovenia's biggest fan. Go Slovenia!"

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Sesko could return for Man United against Tottenham

Man United are hopeful that Sesko will be available against Tottenham Hotspur on October 10, when the 20-time English champions return to Premier League action.

“We’re not sure with Ben yet. He felt a bit of pain after the game, we’re assessing him," Man United head coach Michael Carrick told reporters when asked about Sesko's absence against Fulham.

“At the moment, he definitely wasn’t ready for today, so I haven’t really got any more news to give you at this point. We’ll have to see what that brings.”

Sesko has scored 14 goals in 38 appearances for Man United, while he has a record of 16 goals in 45 caps for Slovenia.