Man United transfer news: Newcastle United star Lewis Hall delivers verdict on Red Devils interest

Lewis Hall has said that it was "a no-brainer" to reject interest from Manchester United and sign a new long-term contract with Newcastle United.

Man United are believed to have been determined to sign Hall during the summer transfer window, but Newcastle were not prepared to let him leave.

The 22-year-old has since signed a new long-term contract at Newcastle.

Hall has welcomed the speculation surrounding his future, taking it as a compliment, but the left-back has said that it was not a difficult decision to sign a new deal at St James' Park.

The defender has been with Newcastle since July 2024, arriving from Chelsea, and he has represented the Magpies on 109 occasions, scoring four goals and registering nine assists.

© Imago

Man United-linked Hall recently signed new Newcastle deal

Hall has been in strong form for the Magpies this season, scoring once and registering two assists in seven appearances in all competitions.

New Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle is believed to have played a vital role in Hall remaining at the club in the latter stages of the transfer market.

"No. I guess whenever you're linked to another team, you know that you're doing something right," Hall told Chronicle Live. “I guess it's just a credit to your own performances and how you are as a player, how you are as a person.

"I took that as a positive, but at the same time, I knew how much I love playing here and I knew that since the manager came in, I knew the ambitions and what we wanted to achieve.

"After not many conversations, not many training sessions, I knew that the manager was going to be really good for this club and I knew that as a team, bringing in new players and improving the squad was really important and as soon as we did that, it was a no-brainer really to sign."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images, Every Second Media

Hall: "A no-brainer" to pen Newcastle contract

When asked about Jaissle, Hall said: "He's a top guy. He's been so good to me. He gives me the licence to express myself as long as I do the defensive work and do the running that's required for this position, which is quite a lot of work.

“But I'm happy to do it as long as it benefits the team. He's been a positive for everyone who's come in so far."

Man United are still believed to be keen on Hall, as the Red Devils prepare to bring in a new left-back during next summer's transfer window.