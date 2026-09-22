Martin O'Neill future: Celtic chief responds to sack speculation after “painful” week

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill has been backed by chief executive Michael Nicholson to remain in his post following speculation over his future at Parkhead.

The 74-year-old has overseen three consecutive defeats in all competitions, losing twice to Old Firm rivals Rangers - in the League Cup quarter-finals and Scottish Premiership - and to Ferencvaros in the Europa League.

It follows Celtic’s bitterly disappointing collapse against LASK Linz in the Champions League playoffs last month, losing the tie on aggregate despite leading 4-0 at one stage in the second leg.

The Hoops were second best in a deserved 1-0 top-flight defeat at home to Rangers last weekend and O’Neill admitted post-match that "it might be time to wrap it up", with a moment of reflection during the international break required.

This has led to speculation that O’Neill could either resign or be relieved of his duties by the reigning Premiership champions, but an immediate exit does not appear to be on the cards.

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O'Neill’s future at Celtic is under the microscope

Nicholson has issued a rare public address as Celtic have released its annual financial report to the London Stock Exchange.

Celtic’s CEO, who has been the subject of intense protests from supporters over the last 12 months, has acknowledged that "mistakes" were made across the previous campaign and he has vowed to "address and learn from the challenges faced".

Nicholson has also given his public support to O’Neill - who won a domestic double on his return to the Hoops last season - and has urged the club to come together after enduring a “painful” week.

"The final weeks of the Premiership season, the final match at Celtic Park, the Scottish Cup final; these will live long in the memory for Celtic fans, whose support was a decisive factor,” Nicholson said in a statement.

"I thank Callum McGregor and all of the players and staff for their hard work and determination throughout the season that made the success possible.

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O'Neill publicly backed to remain Celtic manager

"Reaching the League Phase of the Champions League is an objective for us all, and we are sorry not to have achieved it. On top of that, the losses in the last week have been painful for us all.

"We will now come together and support Martin and the players, as we focus our efforts on achieving success domestically and in the Europa League."

O'Neill returned to Parkhead last October, two decades after his first spell as manager, following the resignation of Brendan Rodgers.

Commenting on the challenges faced after Rodgers's exit, Nicholson said: "We owe a debt of gratitude to Martin O’Neill and his management team, who stepped up for Celtic, twice, and who guided the team to success.

"We were therefore delighted that Martin agreed to lead the club again this season and we have worked with Martin and his team over the summer transfer window to invest in the squad."

O’Neill is under contract at Celtic until the end of the 2026-27 campaign after signing a permanent one-year deal in June following his temporary spell in charge last season.