Arsenal injury news: Why Jurrien Timber sat out Netherlands training session ahead of Germany clash

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber sat out Netherlands' team training session ahead of their Nations League opener against Germany.

The 25-year-old was ruled out of Arsenal's first five matches of the new season due to an ankle injury.

Timber eventually made his first appearance of the campaign in a 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Dutchman then skipped the EFL Cup clash against Ipswich Town as a precautionary measure before he played an hour in Saturday's surprise 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

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Timber skips Netherlands training

Timber has since linked up with the Netherlands squad ahead of their first four matches under new head coach Xavi.

The former Barcelona boss will start his tenure with a home Nations League clash against Jurgen Klopp's Germany on Thursday.

However, it is unclear whether Timber will be available to play in the Nations League opener at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

That is because the Arsenal defender sat out Tuesday's team session and instead completed an individual training programme.

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Netherlands in contact with Arsenal over Timber management

According to Voetbal International, the Netherlands are currently in consultation with Arsenal about the management of Timber's training schedule.

The two parties are said to be adopting a cautious approach with Timber due to his lack of competitive minutes this season.

There seems to be an awareness that pushing Timber too quickly would run the risk of him suffering a setback in his return to action.

Even if he is not available for Thursday's fixture, there will still be three more opportunities for him to play for his country before he returns to Arsenal.

The Gunners' main priority will be for Timber to be ready for their next Premier League outing against Leeds United on October 10.