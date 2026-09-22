Enzo Fernandez's influence goes beyond the numbers and points to a new era at Man City

Enzo Fernandez, arrived this summer for £125 m, has not needed long to show what he can offer Manchester City, and the early evidence suggests that Xabi Alonso's predecessor in the dugout — Enzo Maresca, who brought the Argentine from Chelsea — made precisely the right call.

The midfielder has quickly established himself as one of the most important players in a squad going through significant transformation, providing both the personality and the tactical versatility that City need as they rebuild around a core that has lost Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne in recent cycles. What makes his start particularly encouraging is that his contribution is not easily captured by a single statistic.

Manchester City: the qualities that make Fernandez more than a ball-carrier

The first thing that stands out about Fernandez's game is his adaptability. He is not dependent on a single function to influence a match. He can drop deep to help with build-up play and keep the ball moving, but he has the resources to advance, appear around the opposition area and contribute to attacking sequences as well. That capacity to alternate roles gives Maresca options beyond simply fielding another central midfielder.

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The 5-3 win over Sunderland offered some statistical illustration of how his actions are spread across the game rather than concentrated in one area. Fernandez touched the ball 68 times, completed 44 passes, covered 11.8 kilometres — the most of any player on the pitch — and won four balls back in defensive actions. He also contributed a fine goal in a match that was far from straightforward for City. But the most relevant aspect of those numbers is their distribution: he was not operating only as a passer, nor purely as a combative presence. His involvement covered circulation, movement and attacking contribution in roughly equal measure.

His partnership with Elliot Anderson also deserves attention. Two midfielders capable of occupying spaces, sustaining the tempo and supporting the ball in tight areas could help Maresca build a more dynamic engine room than City have fielded at times this season. How successfully the combination develops will depend on the balance Maresca asks each of them to maintain, but the early signs are that the manager sees both as trusted options.

Manchester City: why this points to something long-term

Fernandez has played in environments of considerable pressure throughout his career, from his emergence in European football to his central role in Argentina's World Cup victory. Those experiences do not guarantee a response to every challenge, but they provide the kind of repertoire that clubs with relentless performance expectations tend to value most. At Manchester City, where the demand is permanent, that background carries genuine weight.

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His relationship with Maresca is also a significant factor. The Italian manager worked with Fernandez at Chelsea, understands his characteristics and was directly involved in the decision to bring him to the Etihad. That familiarity can accelerate the kind of integration that takes other players considerably longer, even if Fernandez's longer-term trajectory at the club will ultimately depend on performance, consistency and the direction of City's squad planning.

For supporters, the process of identification with a new player tends to accelerate when they see an athlete who does more than fulfil a narrow role — one who shows genuine involvement in the collective, competes without the ball and is prepared to take responsibility in difficult moments. Fernandez's intensity, his willingness to be part of the play across the pitch and his readiness to accept accountability early in his City career have all contributed to that process beginning quickly.

Judgement on the arrival still needs to be informed by what happens in the more demanding fixtures and across the full length of the season. But the early reading is clear: Fernandez did not join Manchester City merely to fill a midfield vacancy. He has the platform to become one of the references of the club's new era — and to give supporters a reason to value him for something considerably more than the fee paid to bring him here.