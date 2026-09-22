Liverpool news: Julian Ward's record assessed as FSG set to name new sporting director ahead of January transfer window

Liverpool are expected to appoint Julian Ward as their new sporting director following the exit of Richard Hughes, the newest report has revealed.

The Reds entered the international break on the back of a 1-0 Premier League win against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola's side have started the season well in spite of strife off the pitch, with sporting director Hughes leaving after the end of the summer.

Michael Edwards also stepped down as Fenway Sports Group's CEO of football, and there are significant voids in key positions behind the scenes.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has claimed that FSG's technical director Ward is expected to be appointed as Liverpool's new sporting director.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo, DavidxRawcliffex

Julian Ward to Liverpool: Sporting director's record assessed

Ward was previously the sporting director for the 2022-23 season, but he left his position at the end of that campaign despite suggestions he had long coveted the role.

During his time, he was credited with the additions of players like Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Fabio Carvalho, though he was also thought to have been influential in bringing in Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister during his time at Anfield.

Ward's mixed record in the transfer market should not necessarily be used as evidence against his impending appointment considering the turmoil the club experienced at the time.

Former boss Jurgen Klopp was said to have been embroiled in a battle for power at Liverpool, and he was reportedly keen to bring Nunez to the Reds despite some concerns internally.

Regardless, Ward is an experienced figure with intimate knowledge about Liverpool, and he should be able to make a positive impact in his second stint as sporting director.

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Liverpool transfer news: What should Julian Ward do in January window?

There is scope for Ward to have a lasting impact on Liverpool if he oversees a productive January transfer window.

The Reds opted against signing a midfielder in the summer, and while Mac Allister has experienced somewhat of a resurgence, there are still serious concerns regarding both Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Signing someone like Lamine Camara from Monaco may allow Iraola to challenge Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Liverpool have been credited with interest in the 22-year-old in the past, and while some reports suggested the Senegal international would only be bought as a replacement for an outgoing midfielder, the Merseysiders would benefit significantly on the pitch from a January arrival.