Argentina 'optimistic' over new Lionel Scaloni contract for post-Messi era

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has reportedly been offered a new contract.

The 48-year-old has been in charge of the national team since replacing Jorge Sampaoli in 2018.

Scaloni has already made a case to go down as the most successful Argentina national team coach in history, having led his country to World Cup glory, two Copa America titles and a Finalissima trophy.

The Argentina boss fell short of guiding his country to back-to-back World Cups, with the 2026 tournament ending in a narrow 1-0 defeat against Spain in July's final.

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Argentina offer Scaloni new contract

With his current contract set to expire at the end of 2026, Scaloni faces a tough decision on whether to walk away or extend his eight-year tenure.

According to journalist Gaston Edul, the Argentina Football Association (AFA) are optimistic that Scaloni will sign a new deal to continue in his position.

The AFA have already tabled an initial two-year proposal that would see him lead the country into the 2028 Copa America, a tournament Argentina will seek to win for a third consecutive time.

The proposed offer also includes the option to extend for a further two years until the 2030 World Cup.

The next World Cup will mostly take place in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, but there will be at least one game in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to mark the centennial of the World Cup.

As it stands, Scaloni is yet to provide a clear response to the contract offer despite the apparent confidence that he will put pen to paper on a new deal.

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Argentina want trusted leader for post-Messi era

The AFA will want to avoid more change than necessary, with the country already bracing itself for the post-Lionel Messi era.

Argentina's all-time appearance holder and record goalscorer announced his retirement from international football at the end of last month, explaining that he had "nothing left to give".

Messi will play his final game for his country in a friendly against Benin at the iconic Estadio Monumental on October 6.

The AFA knows it will already be a tough challenge for the team to adapt to life without the game's greatest-ever player, and that task would become even harder if Scaloni decides against signing a new contract.