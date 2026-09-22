Preview: Ivory Coast vs. Ghana - prediction, team news, lineups

Ghana begin their quest to avoid missing out on consecutive Africa Cup of Nations finals on Thursday, as they take on Ivory Coast at Bouake Stadium.

The West African derby will unfold against the backdrop of several significant withdrawals from the Black Stars squad, with Carlos Queiroz seeking to avoid a false start at the home of the AFCON 2023 winners.

Match preview

If Herve Renard’s previous attempt at winning the Africa Cup of Nations with the Elephants serves as any indication, fans of the three-time African champions should be in an expectant mood.

The AFCON 2015-winning manager has returned to the role, coming back 11 years after steering Les Elephants to a second Cup of Nations triumph in Equatorial Guinea, where they ended a 23-year wait to secure their second continental title.

While they did not have to endure as long to clinch a third crown on home soil, Ivory Coast begin their qualification for the 2027 finals still conscious of their somewhat failed title defence, which concluded in the quarter-finals against eventual semi-finalists Egypt.

Despite that setback, Emerse Fae’s reputation remained high after leading the nation to AFCON 2023 glory after taking charge mid-tournament, and the former midfielder guided the Elephants to the knockout stage of a World Cup finals for the first time in North America months ago before their elimination by Norway in the round of 32.

With Fae’s contract not extended, supporters will hope Renard maintains his tactical insight into African football to successfully navigate qualifying and ultimately secure the nation’s fourth continental crown in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

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Facing Ghana on Thursday presents a challenging return for Renard, who may have privately preferred to meet either The Gambia or Somalia.

Nevertheless, the astute Queiroz is starting his ambition to lead the Black Stars back to continental qualification as their long-suffering fans hope to end their Cup of Nations drought at the 2027 finals.

Ghana, however, somehow managed to miss the 2025 finals, finishing bottom in a group that included Angola, Sudan and Niger, ending with three losses and as many draws.

While the Portuguese manager’s approach in tight matches may have frustrated neutrals during the World Cup, that kind of tactical discipline is likely what the four-time African champions require to not only return to the tournament but also have a substantial chance at claiming their first continental title since 1982.

However, Queiroz must navigate a tricky opener in Bouake, where he arrives without a few key players, leaving the squad somewhat depleted; if anyone can devise a game plan to still thrive against the Elephants, it would be the 73-year-old.

Ivory Coast form (all competitions):

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Ghana form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Renard’s first squad since returning to the Ivory Coast set-up does not include Evann Guessand and Omar Diakite, with both forwards excluded from the initial 25-player group.

The squad nevertheless comprises the core of Yahia Fofana in goal, Ousmane Diomande at centre-back and Franck Kessie in midfield, giving the Elephants side a familiar feel; however, Manchester United's Amad Diallo is injured and absent

The forward line should be led by Yan Diomande, who aims to overcome an indifferent start to his time in Madrid during the September-October international window.

As for the Black Stars, Queiroz has had to contend with the withdrawals of captain Jordan Ayew, Manchester City star Antoine Semenyo and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Mohammed Kudus this week.

Kudus’s withdrawal is understandable, given that he has only recently returned from a long-term hamstring injury that sidelined him during the second half of the 2025-26 season, causing him to miss the World Cup.

Alexander Djiku, Nathaniel Adjei, Ibrahim Sulemana, Felix Afena-Gyan and Ibrahim Osman are back in the Black Stars squad.

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Doue, Koussounou, Diomande, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, Inao; Pepe, Bonny, Diomande

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Asare; Oppong, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Yirenkyi, Sibo, Donkor; Issahaku, Thomas-Asante, Nuamah

We say: Ivory Coast 2-0 Ghana

Although Ghana will be determined to bounce back from their previous qualifying disappointment, overcoming the Elephants on home soil will be tricky.

With Renard back at the helm and the visitors depleted by key attacking withdrawals, the Elephants should have far too much quality to slip up and should secure a vital opening victory in Bouake.