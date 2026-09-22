Arsenal transfer news: Key star on 'verge' of £280,000 deal following Mikel Arteta contract with Premier League champions

Arsenal will finalise a new contract for Declan Rice over the international break, the newest report has revealed.

The Gunners may have suffered a Premier League defeat heading into the September break, but the disappointment from their 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion has already dissipated.

Boss Mikel Arteta has agreed to extend his contract at the club, and his new deal will see him prolong his stay at the Emirates until at least his 10th year.

Fans are also keen for Arsenal to tie down some of the team's star players, including Rice, whose current terms are set to expire in 2028, though the Londoners do have the option to extend his contract for a further 12 months.

FootballTransfers claim that the Gunners will finalise a new five-year deal for the midfielder, which would see him earn roughly £280,000 per week.

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Declan Rice contract: How important is England midfielder?

Availability is often overlooked when comparing the division's top players, but perhaps it should be considered more given Rice rarely misses games, with the 27-year-old having played 69 times for club and country in 2025-26.

The England star is an immense athlete, capable of covering ground at speed, and his ability to provide defensive coverage is almost unrivalled in the Premier League.

DECLAN RICE FOR ARSENAL Matches: 165 Starts: 151 Goals: 21 Assists: 30 Trophies: x1

Arsenal won the title last term thanks to their defence, conceding just 27 times in the top flight, but centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes would have been exposed more had Rice not been in the XI regularly.

There have been criticisms of his passing quality, though responsibility for progression will primarily fall on others like Bruno Guimaraes this season, while Rice will be expected to provide a platform for others to shine.

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Arsenal new contracts: Have Gunners made a mistake with their stars?

There is no doubt that Rice is still one of the Premier League's best midfielders, but he will be 28 in January, and there are concerns about how robust he will be in the future given the number of minutes he routinely plays.

The club also gave Bukayo Saka a new deal in February until 2030, and while the winger did play a key role in the team's title win, his performances have been below par ever since his hamstring injury in December 2024.

Both players will likely contribute more in the next few years, but the club must be proactive in the coming transfer windows in order to prevent any decline from either impacting the team's success on the pitch.