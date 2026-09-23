Chelsea transfer news: Liverpool could be 'favourites' to land 22y/o midfielder after Blues decision

Chelsea have reportedly ended their interest in AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, with the Blues now turning their attention towards other targets.

On the dramatic deadline day of the summer transfer window, Chelsea sanctioned Enzo Fernandez's £125m move to Manchester City, and they were confident of signing a replacement before the window closed.

The Blues moved ahead of several sides in the race for Camara, and a deal was eventually agreed, but Monaco dramatically pulled the plug on the move at the eleventh hour, leaving Chelsea furious.

Chelsea end interest in Lamine Camara

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According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea are not expected to return for the 22-year-old after the difficulties they encountered during the summer window.

The Blues have held internal discussions over signing a midfielder in the January window and have already earmarked several options.

Alex Scott and Adam Wharton are reportedly the two main names under consideration at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea prepared to spend big in the winter market.

There was also interest in former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer, but the club have since decided to focus on long-term targets such as Scott and Wharton.

Scott is viewed as a dream signing for Chelsea following his impressive form for Bournemouth, while the Blues also admire Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton.

Liverpool receive boost in Lamine Camara chase?

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The report claims that Liverpool could now emerge as strong favourites to sign Camara, and they have previously held talks with the player's agent.

Like Chelsea, the Reds also need to bolster their midfield, with Andoni Iraola struggling to find the right balance in the middle of the park with the options at his disposal.

Liverpool did not sign a new midfielder despite selling Curtis Jones to Inter Milan, and while Trey Nyoni has impressed, the team still lacks a natural defensive midfielder.

Ryan Gravenberch has struggled under the new manager, while Wataru Endo appears to be edging closer to the exit door in the next transfer window, meaning Camara could prove to be a significant addition if Liverpool decide to pursue a deal.