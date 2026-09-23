Preview: Hungary vs Ukraine - prediction, team news, lineups

Hungary and Ukraine get their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign underway on Friday night.

These two nations are alongside Georgia and Northern Ireland in Group B2, with Hungary being relegated from the top tier last time out.

Match preview

Having missed out on the World Cup playoffs through a home defeat to Republic of Ireland, it has felt like a tough rebuilding job for Hungary.

Nevertheless, that massive disappointment has been followed by Marco Rossi's side putting together a four-match unbeaten run.

Wins have been recorded over Slovenia, Finland and Kazakhstan, while a goalless draw was also earned versus Greece.

When a 2-2 draw in Portugal has also featured in a run of just one defeat in eight matches, Rossi will stress to his squad that they have the qualities to make the next step.

Having qualified for the last three European Championships, this game will be viewed as the first step towards trying to qualify for a fourth successive appearance.

© Imago / Mikolaj Barbanell

While Hungary are dropping down from League A, Ukraine missed out on promotion to that tier through a 4-3 aggregate playoff defeat to Belgium.

However, Andrea Maldera, who was appointed in May, is likely to be content with having weaker opposition to face as he looks to adapt to life as Ukraine's first-ever foreign coach.

The Italian started his reign with a 2-0 victory in Poland and a 2-1 defeat to Denmark, there being enough positives in both games for Maldera to believe that Ukraine can top this group.

That said, seven matches have passed by since Ukraine scored more than twice in a single fixture.

Hungary form (all competitions):

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Ukraine form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

With Ronald Sallai and Barnabas Varga missing from the Hungary squad, Rossi has decisions to make in the final third.

Damir Redzic and Daniel Lukacs could start on the right flank and as a centre-forward respectively, with Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai potentially moving out to the left.

Despite his lack of game time for Bournemouth, Alex Toth should still start for the home side.

Ruslan Malinovskyi is missing from the Ukraine squad, which could lead to Mykola Shaparenko returning in midfield.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Illia Zabarnyi was used as a right-back against Denmark last time out.

Roman Yaremchuk will lead the line, but 126-cap national team legend Andriy Yarmolenko is expected to start the game on the substitutes' bench.

Hungary possible starting lineup:

B Toth; Osvath, Orban, Csinger, Kerkez; Schafer, Vitalis; Redzic, A Toth, Szoboszlai: Lukacs

Ukraine possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Zabarnyi, Sarapiy, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Nazaryna; Tsygankov, Shaparenko, Ocheretko, Sudakov; Yaremchuk

We say: Hungary 2-1 Ukraine

This has all the makings of a tight encounter, with Hungary still looking to get over the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup playoffs. Nevertheless, we are backing Rossi's side to come through a hard-fought contest, potentially scoring a winning goal during the closing stages of the game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.