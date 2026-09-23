Preview: Georgia vs Northern Ireland - prediction, team news, lineups

Georgia and Northern Ireland get their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign underway on Friday night.

These nations are in Group B2, with Northern Ireland making the long trip to Tbilisi having earned promotion during the last campaign.

Match preview

Having suffered five defeats in six games in World Cup qualifying, it has been back to the drawing board for Willy Sagnol and Georgia.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman will relish the chance to continue the quest to qualify for Euro 2028 in a Nations League group where they will believe that they can earn promotion to League A.

Georgia are unbeaten in their four matches during 2026, a run which includes wins over Lithuania and Bahrain.

Draws have also been earned against Israel and Romania, and Sagnol will hope that some momentum and solidity has been built ahead of competing in a group with four well-matched teams that also features Hungary and Ukraine.

Although Georgia have lost five times in 10 games since the start of September 2025, four of those losses have been to world champions Spain and 2026 World Cup participants Turkey.

© Imago / AOP.Press

Northern Ireland came closer to qualifying for the World Cup than Georgia, their previous Nations League exploits securing them a playoff berth.

However, facing Italy on away territory was arguably as tough as it could have gotten, and Michael O'Neill's side suffered a 2-0 defeat.

Since then, a 1-1 draw has been earned in Wales, followed by a 1-0 win over Guinea and 3-1 defeat at the hands of France.

Les Bleus were close to their strongest XI for that contest, so O'Neill will take plenty of positives from Northern Ireland having only been 2-1 down heading into the final quarter.

In his second stint in charge, O'Neill has recorded 13 wins and five draws. Meanwhile, four of Northern Ireland's five defeats across a 10-game period have been against Germany, Italy or France.

Their only other defeat during that time was losing 1-0 in Slovakia courtesy of a 91st-minute winner.

Georgia form (all competitions):

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D

W

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W

Northern Ireland form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Paris Saint-Germain star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will captain the Georgia side, with the playmaker potentially featuring behind Georges Mikautadze in the final third.

Lasha Dvali could return to the back three, while 18-year-old Saba Kharebashvili may be considered for a start at left wing-back.

Dan Ballard is expected to return to the Northern Ireland defence, possibly replacing Ruairi McConville.

Paddy McNair and Ethan Galbraith are in contention to take the spot of the absent Ali McCann in midfield.

O'Neill must decide whether to keep Jamie Donley down the centre of his attack or bring in a traditional number nine.

Georgia possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili: Dvali, Lochoshvili, Goglichidze; Mamageishvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze, Kochorashvili, Kharebashvili; Kvaratskhelia; Mikautadze

Northern Ireland possible starting lineup:

P Charles; Hume, Ballard, Brown; Spencer, S Charles, Galbraith, Devenny; Kelly, Price; Donley

We say: Georgia 3-1 Northern Ireland

Although Northern Ireland are becoming increasingly settled under O'Neill, making the trip to Tbilisi without key players makes this a tough ask. Therefore, we are backing Kvaratshkelia and co to power their way to victory.