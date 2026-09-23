Real Madrid preparing to make 'major' announcement on Jude Bellingham's future at Bernabeu

England international Jude Bellingham is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Real Madrid over a new long-term contract.

Bellingham has scored 49 goals and registered 36 assists in 148 appearances for Real Madrid since making the move to the Spanish giants from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023.

The 23-year-old has been in strong form for Los Blancos this season, scoring three goals and registering three assists in eight appearances in all competitions.

Bellingham's existing deal with the capital giants is due to run until the summer of 2029, but it is understood that he is in line for a new contract.

According to Matteo Moretto, reporting on La Pizarra, Real Madrid have been working on a new deal for the English superstar in recent weeks.

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Bellingham 'closing in' on new Real Madrid contract

It is understood that the deal could be finalised in the next couple of weeks.

Bellingham is on the same deal that he penned in 2023, and any fresh agreement would likely see him increase his weekly salary given his success in the Spanish capital.

The midfielder's new contract could allegedly run until the summer of 2031.

Bellingham has had his injury problems during his time at Real Madrid, but he has proven to be an exceptional signing for the Madrid outfit, helping the club to win five trophies.

The ex-Birmingham City youngster won the Champions League and La Liga titles in 2023-24, but Barcelona have since won back-to-back Spanish championships, while Paris Saint-Germain have lifted the European Cup in each of the last two seasons.

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Real Madrid already have work to do in La Liga this season

Real Madrid are already playing catch-up to Barcelona in this season's La Liga, sitting fourth in the table, six points behind the reigning champions.

Jose Mourinho's side entered the international break off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby, which proved to be their second domestic loss of the campaign.

Real Madrid will return to action against Villarreal on October 10, but Bellingham's current focus is on England and the start of their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign.

England will tackle Spain in their tournament opener on Saturday night; the Three Lions will also take on Czech Republic away and then home either side of a trip to Croatia.