Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'interested' in 6ft 3in goalkeeper as Senne Lammens doubts appear

Manchester United are reportedly showing an interest in River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltran.

The 21-year-old's future has recently been the subject of much speculation, with Manchester City and Aston Villa believed to be among the clubs keen on his signature.

According to ESPN Argentina, Man United are also keen, with the 20-time English champions giving serious consideration to making a move during next summer's transfer window.

Journalist Gustavo Yarroch claims that River are currently in discussions with 6ft 3in Beltran over a new deal, as his current terms are due to expire in December 2027.

“One club is Italian, the other is English. One club is Inter in Italy, the other is Manchester United,” Yarroch said when discussing the highly-rated goalkeeper.

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Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'keen' on Beltran

Various reports in Argentina have claimed that Beltran could be on the move in January.

A new deal for Beltran would not guarantee that he stays with River on a long-term basis; instead, it could see his release clause rise, allowing the club to receive a higher fee when he departs.

Beltran has made 39 appearances for River's first team, keeping 15 clean sheets in the process, while he has been capped on one occasion by Argentina, debuting against Honduras in June.

Senne Lammens has largely been impressive since making the move to Man United from Royal Antwerp during last summer's transfer window.

However, the 24-year-old Belgium international has only kept nine clean sheets in his 39 appearances for the Red Devils, conceding 49 times in the process.

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Could Man United look to replace Lammens?

Ex-Man United midfielder Paul Scholes recently admitted that he has doubts over Lammens.

“What team have you seen win the Premier League without a top-class goalkeeper?” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast. "Lammens might be that, I don’t know. I think the jury’s probably still out on that.

“You need a top-class goalkeeper. You think of Liverpool’s team with Alisson, City’s teams with… [David] Raya at Arsenal, Man United with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

“They’ve all got brilliant, brilliant goalkeepers. You start from the back, of course you do. Whether Michael [Carrick] has just got to be patient and wait for that, I don’t know.”

Karl Darlow was brought in over the summer as Man United's number two goalkeeper, while veteran Tom Heaton remains the number three at Old Trafford.

Beltran, if signed, could initially be back-up for Lammens, but the Argentine certainly has the talent to become the club's number one in the not too distant future.