Barcelona injury news: How many games Andreas Christensen could miss

Barcelona have suffered a major blow after Andreas Christensen picked up a fresh injury setback, which appears to be a serious one.

The Blaugrana have made an excellent start to the 2026-27 campaign, winning each of their opening seven games to remain at the top of the La Liga table.

The 30-year-old picked up the injury during Barcelona's 3-1 victory over Sevilla after appearing to hurt his thigh.

The Danish defender looked visibly upset on the bench, while his absence is certainly going to hurt the team given Barcelona's limited options at centre-back.

Andreas Christensen: How many games will he miss?

© Imago

After undergoing medical tests on Sunday, the club confirmed that the centre-back has suffered a strain to his left thigh.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Christensen could be sidelined for around two months, although initial suggestions indicated that he could be out for only four weeks.

In recent years, the former Chelsea defender has struggled with injury problems, and his hopes of establishing some continuity under Hansi Flick have now taken another blow.

If Christensen takes two months to recover, he could miss as many as eight matches for Barcelona, including five in La Liga and three in the Champions League.

International break welcome boost for Christensen

© Imago

The international break has arrived at a good time for the defender, allowing him to begin his rehabilitation without immediately missing competitive fixtures.

Christensen is likely to miss two important clashes against Real Madrid in La Liga and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

If everything goes to plan, the defender is expected to return in the latter half of November, meaning he could be available for the Villarreal clash on November 21-22.

Barcelona are likely to take a cautious approach with Christensen, with plenty of football still to come this season, and give him sufficient time to recover, as they did with Frenkie de Jong.