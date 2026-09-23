Tottenham's Pedro Porro to miss six games as Spurs 'learn extent' of hamstring injury

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly learned that Pedro Porro will be sidelined for a month with the hamstring injury he sustained against Aston Villa.

The Spain international was taken off in the first half of Spurs' 3-2 Premier League defeat to the Lions, having only just made his comeback from a previous minor muscular injury.

Porro withdrew from the Spain squad on the same day, although Roberto De Zerbi could only give minimal details in his post-game press conference, while expressing hope that the problem was minor.

Following further assessment, The Athletic reports that Porro will be out for approximately one month with the issue, so he will only definitely miss two Lilywhites games in total.

How many games will Pedro Porro miss through injury?

© Imago / Dave Shopland

Including club and international fixtures, Porro will sit out six games over the next few weeks, including Spain's Nations League opener against England on Saturday evening.

The right-back will also be unavailable for La Roja's battle with Croatia on September 29, as well as a second fixture with the Chequered Ones on October 6, and the visit of Czechia three days before.

Upon Tottenham's return to domestic action, Porro will be unavailable for the Lilywhites' trip to Manchester United on October 10, and he is also expected to miss the home match against Coventry City on October 19.

However, the report adds that Spurs are 'confident' of having Porro back fit for the London derby with Chelsea on October 24, until when Archie Gray is expected to deputise at right-back.

Porro has played just 224 minutes for Tottenham this season following his successful World Cup exploits over the summer, having also sat out contests with Brentford, Everton and Liverpool.

When will Tottenham's other injured players return?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Porro is one of five players in the Tottenham treatment room alongside Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons and Mykhaylo Mudryk, and he may be the quickest to return to action.

Kulusevski has not featured since the end of the 2024-25 season due to a severe knee problem, and while he has been reintroduced to team training, he is not yet match fit.

De Zerbi has not yet given a timeframe on when Kulusevski could return, while Odobert is likely to be missing until late November, and Simons should sit out the remainder of 2026.

Mudryk, meanwhile, is on the mend from a "stupid" - in De Zerbi's words - ankle injury, although the Chelsea loanee may also be back in late October alongside Porro.