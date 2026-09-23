Tottenham news: The stat Savio leads in the Premier League that could help Spurs this season

After five rounds of the 2026-27 Premier League, the table makes for shocking reading. Tottenham, having invested more than £300 million, sit bottom of the pile without a single win: two draws and three defeats.

The London club, however, has been improving collectively, and that has helped Savio establish himself as an individual standout.

It took the Brazilian just three matches in the English top flight to top a key statistic. No player has completed more dribbles than the Spurs' recent signing, with 13 successful attempts and a 54.1 per cent success rate, almost perfectly spread across his appearances: five on his debut against Nottingham Forest and four each in the matches against Everton and Aston Villa. The data comes from Squawka.

He sits ahead of teammate Omar Marmoush, as well as Noah Okafor, of Leeds United, and Abdul Fatawu, of Ipswich Town, both on 12. Savio has become a source of hope for Tottenham's revival, with his dribbling ability offering the team a potential path back to form.

Savio dribbles and creates; Tottenham still need a finisher

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Sipa USA

Savio's dribbling is typically purposeful, aimed at beating his marker in order to attempt a cross or pick out a better-positioned teammate.

It represents the best version of the player who came through at Atletico Mineiro, emerged at Girona during the 2023-24 season, but had failed to fully show over the past two years at Manchester City.

It's not that the Brazilian has already fully rediscovered his best football in this early spell at Tottenham, but the signs have been promising.

In his three Premier League appearances, despite not being directly involved in any goals, he has delivered nine passes leading to shots (19th in the entire league) and created two big chances, alternating between the right and left flanks.

He is still without an assist purely due to his teammates' finishing. As the man responsible for corners on the right side of the attack, he delivered a perfect cross into the six-yard box for Micky van de Ven, who headed wide, despite the defender managing to beat the goalkeeper to the ball in the 0-0 draw with Forest.

Against Everton, in another goalless match, Savio not only played a square ball that forced Lucas Bergvall's effort into a fine save from Jordan Pickford, but also delivered a pinpoint cross for Archie Gray, who headed wide when he could have done better.

The same player who also failed to convert another perfectly threaded pass from the Brazilian in the 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Tottenham's wasted chances put pressure on Savio's teammates

© Iconsport / SUSA

Missed chances have weighed heavily on Roberto De Zerbi's side, who have scored just two goals in five matches. Tottenham are the ninth-worst team in the league for squandered goalscoring opportunities (nine) and also have the ninth-highest average number of shots (14.2), though only 3.2 of those find the target.

The Brazilian himself does not share that particular flaw. Finishing, in fact, remains a weaker part of his own game.

In the defeat to Aston Villa, he sent two good chances inside the box straight down the middle. When he did manage to hit the target, goalkeeper Zion Suzuki produced a miraculous save from outside the box.

The version of Savio that Tottenham supporters are hoping to see is the one who scored a superb goal and provided an assist on his debut against Charlton in the EFL Cup.

The international break arrives at a good time for Spurs. They will have three weeks to rest and ease the pressure ahead of their away trip to Manchester United on October 10.